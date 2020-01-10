Loading...

While watching Supergirl, we often think that in the morning Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) little birds should let her do her hair like a real Disney princess, considering how sweet and sincere and extremely sweet she is. So it is clear that in a new round of Who Said It we wanted to prove that she is in fact a Disney character by challenging the cast to see who could see the difference between quotes from Supergirl and quotes from Disney Princess.

Poor Staz Nair, who plays William Dey, had a hard time keeping up, but Katie McGrath, who claimed to have very little Disney knowledge, actually got a pretty decent score. However, no one could compare to Melissa Benoist, Miss Kara Danvers herself, who ran away with a perfect score. Now there is a girl who knows her lines!

Nicole Maines, who plays Nia Nal, also turned out to be a secret Disney expert! Not only was she able to identify which quotes were which, she even chose which specific Disney princess each line said. Grab it, girl! The highlight of the game was definitely the outbreak of Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist when recognizing the text in “Colors of the Wind”. We are not saying that we deliberately put those texts into it in the hope that this would happen, but we did it completely.

