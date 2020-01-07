Loading...

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 3:21 AM

Supergirl besties Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) have always been out since Lena discovered that Kara had lied to her that she had been a Supergirl for all those years. Although their friendship has recently taken a clear turn toward the nemesis territory, hope may not have been lost for these two!

“I think Lena is pretty much the lowest, darkest place she can be right now,” McGrath told TV Guide on the 100th episode of Supergirl. “Because I don’t think you could be where she is now if she didn’t hurt so deeply and devastatingly. And everything she does now – without her, I think, realizing it – comes from a place of pure pain, and her response to all these people is that she doesn’t want them to hurt her again, so she won’t let them back in. ”

We would not like to think that all the beautiful relationships that Lena has developed with Team Supergirl over the years are over, but Melissa Benoist has a more positive view of the situation.

“Yes, the friendship isn’t great, but I think (Kara) wouldn’t be the Paragon of Hope if she didn’t think she could fix things,” Benoist said.

Although Lena and the team have reached a temporary detente to save the people of Earth 38 during the annual crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, something tells us that it is not all water under the bridge. I hope that the back half of the Supergirl season takes a lot of time and effort to restore this relationship and restore the trust between Lena and all her friends.

Supergirl is broadcast on The CW on 8 / 7c.

