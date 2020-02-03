TV Guide – McMillions Review: McDonald’s Monopoly Scam Doc is unimportant but entertaining – Entertainment – Austin 360

Do you remember how great the McDonald’s Monopoly game was in the 90s? The lottery-like peel-and-win promotion of the fast food chain brought Jet-Skis dreams and enough money to buy every Beanie Baby in the 90s heads and made sure people came back to buy fries and soft drinks (the McDonald’s sales would go up an incredible 40 percent during Monopoly promotions). But those dreams could only be dreams, because between 1989 and 2001 the game was drenched in fraud and almost every winner won at the insistence of two men who both went to Jerry. The six-part documentary series McMillions, premiered on HBO on February 3, tells the story of how the scheme happened and how the FBI unraveled it, with special attention to the colorful characters and alien-fiction twists that animate the story. The series does not tell the scam story in the best possible way, but gets away with it based on the energy of the story itself.

The fraud plan originated with a man named Jerome “Uncle Jerry” Jacobson, an ex-agent who was head of security for Simon Worldwide, McDonald’s marketing company that was commissioned to carry out the promotion. He was the fox in the hen house, stealing the game pieces and handing out to selected winners with the help of Gennaro “Jerry” Colombo, a crook who claimed affiliation with the Mafia family of Colombo. The plot was discovered through a tip that was summoned at the FBI field office, Jacksonville, Florida, and was chased by an angel called “Operation Final Answer”. Uncle Jerry’s trial began on September 10, 2001, and so the story quickly disappeared from the news until crime reporter Jeff Maysh re-released it for a Daily Beast article in 2018.

The docuseries cover almost the same terrain as the Maysh article, but with the added bonus that they really get to know some of the more than life-sized personalities involved in the case. There is special agent Doug Mathews (no relation), a rookie in the Jacksonville office who played an important role in the investigation. Mathews is a charismatic chatterbox with a mischievous smile who went undercover to interview winners to put the case together because he found it fun and exciting to go undercover. There is Robin Colombo, the vinegar widow of Jerry Colombo, who became very involved with the scam and played a fatal role in the story. Almost everyone involved, on both sides of the law, has a camera-ready personality, which makes for a very entertaining watch.

Doug Mathews, McMillions “data-image-credit =” HBO “data-image-alt-text =” Doug Mathews, McMillions “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data- image-title = “Doug Mathews, McMillions” data-image-filename = “doug-mathews.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/27” data-image-crop = “” data-image- crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image- do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Although fun, McMillions – written and directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte – is not particularly well made. It is non-linearly structured, while it probably shouldn’t be. HBO sent three of the six episodes for review and an important part of the story – how the Jerrys met – is still untold, although the rest of Colombo’s involvement in the scam is. An episode largely about a woman named Gloria Brown, who is partly co-conspirator and partly victim, is a story that is worth telling, but later in the series than it comes. And the documentary is also on the side of the FBI and McDonald’s, and hardly recognizes that it’s actually pretty cool that a bunch of nobody from Jacksonville were able to steal millions of dollars over a number of years from one of the world’s largest companies. They also committed a greedy crime themselves, but the FBI and McDonald’s aren’t exactly good guys either.

But the flaws of McMillions are not compensated by how good the story and the characters are. It feels like a robbery film – and that will happen someday, because Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have the rights. (The way a film producer tipped Maysh to report the story with the ultimate goal of adapting it to a feature is an interesting story in itself.) After the movie comes out, it’s nice to see how the one who Doug Mathews plays, has interpreted his fast southern accent. It is not a terribly important documentary, but it is a very entertaining one.

TV guide rating: 3/5

McMillions will premiere on Monday, February 3 at 10 / 9c at HBO.

