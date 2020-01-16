Mark Ruffalo becomes a member of the elite club of actors who have portrayed twins or clones, thanks to his newest role (s) in the adaptation of HBO of the popular novel I Know This Much True by Wally Lamb. Ruffalo plays identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, and the methodology behind the transforming twists and turns of Ruffalo in the limited series is really fascinating.

Ruffalo first portrayed Dominick, the more mentally stable and socially adapted twins. Then he shaved his beard and reached 30 pounds and came back more than a month later to shoot as Thomas, the twin who has schizophrenia.

“We didn’t want it to be like walking on and playing the same scene the same day,” Ruffalo told journalists on Wednesday during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip. “We took six weeks off to really separate these two boys. Thomas has a lot of medicines and these mood stabilizers and antipsychotics make people get heavier. It was very important for us to really turn these boys into different people.”

Ruffalo produces executive I Know This Much True where, in addition to Derek Cianfrance, who also wrote and directed the six-part limited series. Cianfrance compared his technical approach with that of filmmaker Michael Mann.

“We have a great actor in Gabe Fazio, who also plays both parties,” Cianfrance said. Fazio plays opposite Ruffalo in scenes with both characters. “He doesn’t necessarily look like Mark, but Gabe shot the scenes and played that role as if we were shooting every scene. What I didn’t want to do is that the technical challenges overwhelmed the story and the characters we were trying to make. “

Cianfrance added: “I was inspired by Michael Mann’s Heat, where there is a great scene where Robert De Niro and Al Pacino dine in the evenings, and in that scene they are never seen on the screen together,” added Cianfrance. “And I thought to myself that this was the confidence of a filmmaker. He created the reverse sides of a coin. You can’t see a head and tail at the same time. It is impossible, and so it became a real kind of aesthetic.”

When asked if he had seen the recent turn of his friend Paul Rudd play clones in the Netflix movie Living With Yourself, Ruffalo said he had done that and they were talking about playing double roles.

“I didn’t talk to him before I did this, but we talked a little about it afterwards,” Ruffalo said of Rudd. “We haven’t really compared notes. But he’s great at that. He’s damn good at everything, damn it.”

Like the book on which it is based, I know that this is much true, a family drama that deconstructs the life and relationships of Dominick Birdsey with his mentally ill twin brother, beaten girlfriend and dissatisfied ex-wife, while the sadness of losing loved ones is being processed.

I know this is a lot true premieres at HBO this spring.

