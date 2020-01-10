Loading...

What We Do in the Shadows collected an all-star cameo session in season 1, including Tilda Swinton and Evan Rachel Wood, and the number of A-thrushers will continue to expand in his second outing. Co-maker Jemaine Clement confirmed during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association on Thursday that Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, will be guest star in season 2.

Clement was reluctant to reveal exactly how Hamill fits into the second season, although star Harvey Guillen teased that Hamill could be one of Guillermo’s “new friends” who will meet the public in season 2. Guillermo will meet this new group as the vampires go to a “Superb Owl” party in one of the upcoming episodes.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

Unfortunately, it was not all good news in terms of the guest stars. Clement also had to confirm that Beanie Feldstein, who played young vampire Jenna in season 1, would not return for the second point of the show due to her busy film schedule with other projects.

“That was a bit disappointing for me because she was going to be a big character, but we have found other really fun stories for other people,” Clement said.

The new season begins with Guillermo trying to find out if he still wants to be a vampire now that he knows he is the descendant of Van Helsing and a natural vampire killer. Meanwhile, Laszlo (Matt Berry) will do something despicable that will throw at least one episode out of the main building. Natasia Demetriou also teased that we would see many different versions of Nadja in the new episodes.

What Do in the Shadows Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 / 9c on FX with episodes available to stream the next night on FX in Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Mark Hamill “data-image-credit =” Rich Fury, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Mark Hamill “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data- image-title = “Mark Hamill” data-image-filename = “200109-mark-hamill.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/09” data-image-crop = “” data-image- crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image- do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com What we do in the shade Mark Hamill Jemaine Clement Harvey Guillen