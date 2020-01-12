Welcome back to the Max! The production of the Saved by the Bell revival seems to be underway and original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have just given us our first look at the return of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Lopez has shared an Instagram video from the set of the upcoming Peacock revival series, and although we don’t see the two exchanging “hot mommy” or “you pig” jabs in these images, we get a glimpse of the show recreated version from the Max, the trendy Bayside dinner set that was a key component of the original series. And it seems that nothing has changed – not even management.

Everything we know about it saved by the Bell Revival

That’s right, not only are Lopez and Berkley back in this first look at the “time machine” that is their set, but the video also includes a glimpse of Ed Alonzo returning to his role as Max, the owner of the eatery who, together with the decor of the restaurant it still seems to be stuck in the 90s.

Back at The Max … #SBTB #FBF

Rescued by the Bell fans can expect them to see other familiar faces in the revival series as it takes shape; Mark-Paul Gosselaar recently confirmed that he and Tiffani Thiessen are also returning as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, because what would the show be without each child’s favorite pair from the 90s?

The Saved by the Bell revival is expected to return to Bayside High after Governor Zack Morris is shot for having closed too many low-income schools and decides to make it right by sending affected students to the best-performing schools in the state, including his own former stew. This arrangement “gives the over-privileged Bayside children a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.” Champions star Josie Totah leads the incoming new cast as a cheerleader with a sharp tongue that is loved but also feared by her fellow students.

The original Save by the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.

