Loading...

(Warning: this release contains spoilers from Manifesto’s season 2 premiere. Read at your own risk.)

Manifesto came out swinging in season 2 with a breathtaking premiere that not only raised more questions about those elusive vocations, but also saw a familiar face return from the dead.

The episode, appropriately titled “Fasten Your Seatbelt,” began in a tense tone with the revelation that neither Jared (JR Ramirez) nor Zeke (Matt Long) had sustained damage during that scuffle at the end of season 1. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) literally found himself in the crossfire and took a bullet in the belly. Although in recovery, she had not completely forgiven Jared for ignoring her pleas to leave Zeke alone, which led to the violent confrontation and the current hole in her stomach. As a result, she remains at odds with her former flame.

This is all we know about Season 2 of Manifesto

In the hour, the vocations were also manifested in a completely new way, with Cal (Jack Messina) and Michaela communicating halfway through the vision. Plus, a new couple stepped in after Ben (Josh Dallas) continued search for more passengers led him directly to a terrified couple who saw their vocations as a sign to drive into the river.

And in a stunning series of events, former NSA director Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards) did not die in that season 1 explosion as we originally thought. He not only survived that massive blast while trying to free the missing Flight 828 passengers, but had observed Ben Stone for reasons that are currently unknown. The episode was wrapped in a shocking note in which Ben was torn away by men from the mysterious white van that was evicted in front of his house and came face to face with the man he thought he was dead.

As we prepare for another season full of mysteries, TV guide talked to showrunner Jeff Rake about Vance’s unexpected return and where it will take us this season. The Manifesto boss also opened what awaited Ben and Grace (Athena Karkanis) in the midst of their paternity drama and teased a difficult journey for Saanvi (Parveen Kaur).

Francesca Faridany, Daryl Edwards and Josh Dallas, Manifesto “data-image-credit =” Peter Kramer / NBC / Warner Brothers via Getty “data-image-alt-text =” Francesca Faridany, Daryl Edwards and Josh Dallas, Manifest “data- image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Francesca Faridany, Daryl Edwards and Josh Dallas, Manifest “data-image-filename =” 200106-manifest2-news. jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/07 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = ” “>

So NSA director Vance is NOT dead anyway. How is he still alive? Is that something we will learn about earlier rather than later?

Jeff Rake: Vance’s background story, in terms of how he came back, will be explored in Episode 2. We love this character and pondered much of the back half of season 1 if we could continue with him and think of a way where we were very excited about it.

He abducted Ben at the end of the hour, so how are the next episodes set up with that?

Rake: If we go into the next episode, we will understand why Ben abduction was justifiable. The alliance that existed between Vance and Ben in season 1 will continue, but there will be some tension as we go deeper into the story with Saanvi and the Major. We will see different points of view between Vance and Ben in terms of how to solve the Major’s problem and what are the best ways to relieve stress. They will eventually find a way around this, but with a lot of personal collateral damage.

How much of a threat does the major pose to other passengers now that she has come to Saanvi’s mind during these therapy sessions?

Rake: Major’s therapy sessions are really an existential threat to all passengers. (Saanvi has been) trying to figure out what the common thread is between all passengers. She identified this DNA defect that appears to be responsible for the vocations. If the major can learn these secrets and gain access to Saanvi’s research and understand the DNA deviation formula, the passengers are at risk. So while it is Saanvi who is sitting in the chair during the therapy sessions, she really bears the fate of every passenger. The public should pay close attention to this story and when it blows up – it will happen on a large scale in Episode 4 – because they will discover that the lives of all passengers are immediately at risk. And the humiliation and regret and self-hatred that Saanvi feels will take her story the whole of season 2 all the way to a shocking season finale.

Saanvi revealed that she likes Ben. How important are those feelings? Are they running deeper or is it just an eye and nothing more?

Rake: I would say no more because Saanvi is at the most vulnerable point in her life. She and Ben have been on this parallel emotional journey and so the feelings there are profound and real and come at a time when Saanvi is so lost. We are going to see a real gap between Ben and Saanvi and there will be an unfortunate, active betrayal. Let’s say that relationship breaks up before it comes together in a real way. Regarding whether or not to go beyond friendship, I leave that alone and let the audience see what happens in real time. We are going to learn a lot more about season 2 about the emotional life of Saanvi.

Ben and Grace have decided to take the paternity test, so what can you say about the visit of this very important doctor?

Rake: we are going to solve the paternity problem in episode 2. Ben and Grace have vowed to work this together (paternity situation) regardless of the results and that is an important story. So much of season 1 was about a gap in this marriage and the purpose of season 2 with regard to their marriage is to tell a story about healing, unity and mutual support. Ben and Grace are going to find their way to each other as partners, but there are new and unexpected obstacles that will continue to challenge their relationship with this baby.

Melissa Roxburgh, Manifesto “data-image-credit =” Peter Kramer / NBC “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Melissa Roxburgh, Manifesto” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Melissa Roxburgh, Manifest “data-image-filename =” 200106-manifest-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/07 “data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

In this episode we also learned that Michaela was shot during Jared’s scuffle with Zeke. After she blamed Jared for what happened and remained firmly in Zeke’s corner, where does she feel emotionally about both men? How does their relationship evolve during the season?

Rake: Michaela is in an impossible emotional place. She holds Jared more responsible than she holds Zeke because she is shot because she repeatedly warned Jared in the back half of season 1 not to look so closely at Zeke. But Jared was a dog with a bone. I’m not saying it wasn’t understandable – many people in Jared’s shoes may have done exactly the same as he did. He could not stand still (because) he thought he was protecting Michaela. In the end it is really a gray problem. She is in a very difficult relationship because she has loved Jared for years and he loves her immediately. And yet there is an impossibly strong gravity in the direction of Zeke. We will also start to fall for him. She has seen the worst side of Jared through these recent events and she has seen the best side of Zeke, so you can understand how she is getting closer to Zeke, but farther away from Jared. We will see that Jared is really playing in a very dark and subversive way in response to this and then her feelings for Jared will become somewhat self-fulfilling as she enters season 2 of Jared and she will have more and more reason to go deeper into the season.

We begin to see the vocations evolve even more this season, especially with Michaela who receives more vocations by touching people. What can you say about how they will continue to manifest themselves in new ways during the course of the season?

Rake: The vocations have grown or grown since the beginning of the series, so we’ve seen this evolution for a while. What you see with the vocations in season 2 is that passengers can communicate within a shared calling. We will see passengers and others like Zeke and everyone who is blessed or charged with the vocations and who shares a vocation with someone else will continue to experience these conscious moments. The vocations last longer, they feel more visceral and this communication that takes place within the vocation is a kind of puzzle piece on a next level that helps the passengers to understand what the vocation means both in the episode itself and in the greater mythology. In the first half of season 2, leading up to episode 7, we are going to see these vocations evolve in and around the plane in a way that is very scary and provocative and inevitable. That takes us through a dark and twisted rabbit hole and down when we reach episode 7.

Michaela’s last calling at the end of this episode shows Zeke on the plane, even though he is not a passenger. What can you say about what that specific calling means for Zeke and the role he will play this season?

Rake: All vocations in the series have affected our characters both in tangible ways and metaphorically. The whole idea of ​​vocations revolves around themes of redemption and renewal and the ability to try to make up the past in the present. In the case of Zeke, a man charged with so much guilt and self-hatred … His background story is so tragic and he may be a man’s shell when he comes through the day with these horrible albatros around his neck tied to the death of his sister for whom he holds himself responsible. And now, piling on it, he holds himself responsible for what happened to Michaela, so he is someone in urgent need of healing. His journey through these vocations is intended as his story of personal redemption, so we will see how Zeke embraces the vocations and his role in the journey of flight 828. He began to believe this story that he had almost no self-worth and through these vocations he reluctantly and reluctantly realized that he was not only worthy of redemption, but his redeeming journey would be crucial to the survival of all passengers.

What can you tease about the stories coming this season? Which questions will be answered?

Rake: Season 2 is largely centered around two big ideas. One is the issue of the date of death. Is it real and can it be undone? Is there a solution for the date of death? That is Ben’s defining journey of season 2, while he continues to play the role of caretaker for all passengers. But it is also, on a parallel front, Michaela’s journey through the season. As she gets closer to Zeke and ticks his clock – Zeke has a year to live because he has been away for so long – Michaela literally fights for Zeke’s life. So this idea of ​​canceling the death date is the fundamental mythological question of season 2 and we will answer that by the time we come to the end of the season.

The next great mythological idea revealed in season 2 is to what extent the 828 phenomenon is unique in the universe. When the series premiered and the story began, it seemed that this was the first time in human history that this had ever happened before and the world had never seen anything like it, people disappear and come back without getting older. When we met Zeke and Griffin, we discovered that (the passengers) were not alone. But the question is, are they the first? Have they launched a new mythological normal in the universe? Or are they part of something bigger that has been around for a long time? That question will be asked and answered in season 2. By the time we come to the end of the season, the Zekes and Griffins of the world – others who have experienced the vocations – will be there. Several (new faces) will appear and their arrival will take a mythological turn at the end of season 2 and be propelled into season 3 that will distil our mythology in a way that forms the basis for the back half of the series.

Manifesto broadcast on Monday at 10 / 9c on NBC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com ManifestJosh Dallas Melissa Roxburgh