TV Guide – Mandalorian Season 1 Finals Kill Best Characters – Entertainment – Austin 360

(The following contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker. Read at your own risk.)

The Mandalorian has been playing a very patient game for the past two months, revealing very little, taking his time to set up characters and stakes, and taking a half step towards a possible confrontation that has cast a shadow over the ; whole show. As it was the last episode of season 1, questions will be answered, characters will die, confrontations will take place and season 2 will be teased.

We spent the whole season curious about the origins of Baby Yoda, the motivations of Imps who want it, namely Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and the identity of the Mandalorian (what does it look like exactly under helmet?). This final episode contains fewer and smaller responses than one would expect, with gains ranging from satisfactory to, finally, no. But overall, the episode provides an appropriate conclusion to the first season.

The episode begins, quite refreshing, largely ignoring the plot powered by a cliffhanger speeder-bike by indulging in a light comedy: Waiting for Godot with two unfortunate scoop troopers (Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis). Director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows) makes his debut in The Mandarlorian extremely evident in his first scene, as the two soldiers trade small daubs with his now tongue-in-cheek. Here, they accept the reality that their boss, Moff Gideon, cavalierly murders their colleagues to "interrupt" him, as if it were just a normal working day in the life of an Imperial "fire" Stormtrooper.

For a show that struggled with the naturalistic dialogue, this scene is a real highlight, and unfortunately the only one of its kind. After a hilarious and embarrassing demonstration of their skills with a blaster, the soldiers begin to investigate the captive Baby Yoda. A few blows on his soft and puppet head are enough to trigger the return of the IG-11, now reprogrammed to protect the child: "I am this child's nursing droid."

If that weren't enough to direct the episode, Waititi voices IG-11, who quickly becomes the star of the finale. He quickly sends the soldiers, twisting one of their arms around it, grabs Baby Yoda and goes to town. "I'm sorry you must have seen this," he said, as all good nurses would. Why is he heading straight for danger, given that his ultimate programming is to protect the child? Because otherwise we would not be having a show, which is why.

Meanwhile, back in the city, the Mandalorians (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Carga (Carl Weather) remain surrounded by Moff Gideon, his legion of Stormtroopers and a squad of soldiers of death. The Moff tries to encourage them to go out and surrender, while undermining his agreement with the assertion that he cannot trust him and that his agreements essentially mean nothing. Meanwhile, his troops have set up a heavy E-WEB repeating blaster that will do only a short job for our heroes. Their choice: go out and do business with him, or die. What does Moff Gideon expect from them? What are the terms of the agreement? They don't ask. Seriously, they don't.

Mando suggests that instead, the group escapes through a vent hidden in the Mandalorian secret that previously existed in the sewers. It is unclear why Mando suspects his peers of having hung out, since they turned out to save him from the bounty hunter guild, stating that they should move to stay hidden.

Even more vague is the reasoning why the sewers would have an open vent in a popular bar in Nevarro. First we saw a holding block vent in the Death Star trash compactor and now this? Why use grates that let air in but not, you know, garbage? Do the people of the Star Wars universe just like to smell the garbage? If they are intended for drainage, why place them on the walls rather than on the floor? Wouldn't you like your garbage chute to have a small flap that opens? At least on the death star, we could blame Galen Erso for having introduced another of his famous design flaws. But there is no excuse here – yet.

Either way, Cara Dune shoots a Princess Leia over the vent, with less success than the revered nobleman. The vent remains closed. This allows the monologue Moff Gideon to drop a series of revelations as if he were reading them from one of our episode recaps. Thanks for reading, Moff!

It turns out that he knows the story of all of our heroes in more detail than a random passerby. He reveals that Cara Dune is from the doomed Alderaan (perhaps where she and Leia learned to shoot the vents), that Greef Carga is an disgraced magistrate and that he knows the real name of the Mandalorian.

His name is Din Djarin, the same name as actor Pedro Pascal dropped in an interview with ScreenSlam just at the start of the series. (Only now, thanks to the subtitles, we know how to spell it.) The name has no history in the Star Wars universe and no longer gives us anything to speculate. Honestly, it's a little disappointing and thrown in there with little fanfare. Moff Gideon makes direct reference to the headquarters of Mandalore (which will be depicted in the next Clone Wars revival on Disney +), and curiously also introduces to the canon the expression "the night of a thousand tears". How exactly could this night event filled with tragedies or allergies fit into the siege of Mandalore or the Great Purge is a good question for another time.

After Moff Gideon extended his contract until nightfall, we learn a little more about what our heroes know about him. It turns out that Mando and Cara have already heard of him before, as he was allegedly executed for war crimes and operated as a sort of boogeyman for Mando when he was young. How could Moff Gideon know Mando's real name? This question serves as a decent set-up for another flashback in Mando's past.

The flashback itself reveals the Snyder cut of the images seen in the previous episodes, following the young Din Djarin while his parents were fleeing droids from B2 super fight attacking his city. Finally, they guide him to an underground locker where they try to hide it, choosing not to join him for no clear reason. But, their attempts are crazy, because they explode a few moments later and Din is discovered by a combat droid.

But, immediately afterwards, as the sickest main guitar lick in Star Wars (also the only one) indicates, a squad of teal Mandalorians show up to do a short job on the battle droids and save a young Din. In a moving moment, a Mandalorian catches the child and flies up into the sky, like Peter Pan, as the world shrinks below them. Here, we discover that from that moment, Din was raised in the combat corps, sworn in creed ("This is the way!"), And that the only place where his name 39; origin exists is the registers of Mandalore. The only way Gideon could find out was to get hold of these records while committing all of these war crimes on Mandalore during the Great Purge.

Plan IG-11 which continues to fulfill its mission to "feed and protect" by eliminating the majority of the soldiers of the city storm. Yes, he rides a speederbike without a handlebar, while shooting all kinds of stormtroopers. It's madness, but the kind of madness for which Jon Favreau's action figure was made for half an hour!

Whenever a stormtrooper turns over, the IG-11 is inexplicably there with a single blaster bolt to shoot them down. Even when they finally muster the courage and the means to fight back, IG-11 is ready. He turns his body to protect Baby Yoda and the lasers bounce right away. Is this guy made of Beskar now? Even Greef Carga can't believe what he sees, so he takes a glass of glowing blue vodka at the bar. Now is not the time, Greef!

The unleashing of the IG-11 breaks the dead end and plunges the city into chaos. This inspires Mando to jump into the fray and start fighting him with the death soldiers, with their cries muffled by their inexplicably muddled voice boxes. These guys are like Seal Team 6, if they couldn't actually communicate with each other. "Excuse me, what did you say?"

The following is a cavalcade of explosive actions with remote detonators, ammo packs, fireworks and Mando picking up the E-WEB pistol and releasing a volley of explosions that decrease their opposition. We're not sure why he had to pick it up, because it was already on a rotary mount, but it looked cool.

When Gideon detonates a nearby ammo pack, Mando is sent back to the bar. Injured and unable to fight back, Mando is brought back by Cara to temporary security. They are back where they started, but this time with Baby Yoda. Gideon decides to encroach further, ordering his flametroopers to "burn them". Soon the entire bar is in flames, Mando's head is bleeding to death and IG-11 completes the destruction of the sewer vent, while probably thinking about the luck he has of not have nostrils.

When flametroopers around the corner, directly in sight of our broken heroes, Mando orders them to let him die of a warrior. Cara refuses, offering to heal Mando's head if only she can remove her helmet. Mando gives Cara her Mythosaur pendant, asking her to bring Baby Yoda to the Mandalorians, who will be forced to protect him. But when the flametroopers attack, it's Baby Yoda who defends the moment of his hero in slow motion. Unleashing all of his Force powers and the visual effects department budget, he deflects the flames to roast the flametrooper – just like Rey and Palpatine!

Cara follows Mando's orders, uneasily forgetting that Baby Yoda can heal. Mando is on the verge of death and he orders IG-11 to kill him. "I would prefer that you kill me rather than fools," he said. But the IG refuses, insisting that he has been reprogrammed as a droid nurse and that he is ready to save him.

Mando refuses because "no living being has seen me without my helmet since I swore the creed". But, as IG-11 has seen other Star Wars movies and knows that the best way to progress is to get around language problems, he suggests, "I am not a living being". Just like that, Mando's problem is solved, he can take off his helmet and live. One wonders how the Mandalorians deal with common problems like nosebleeds and congestion. Are they just bleeding and sneezing in their helmets to stick to a code? Either way, the helmet comes off and we finally get our revelation from the Mandalorian's face. It turns out that he looks exactly like Pedro Pascal, the actor who sometimes plays the character. The rumors / credits were true. What was the point of being so careful about it?

IG-11 assesses the problem and jokes that Mando "damaged your central processing unit". He clarified that he was joking and not just saying something stupid. IG-11 sprays Mando's head with bacteria, suggesting that it will take a few hours to take effect. A few seconds later, however, he is walking and speaking already. In fact, they even managed to catch up with Cara, Greef and Baby Yoda who were one step ahead.

Soon, the group discovers a bunch of bright, solemn, Mandalorian armor. Mando wasted no time in blaming Greef and his bounty hunters, certainly recalling that his code was above all for the Mandalorians. But the Mandalorian Armourer (Emily Swallow) reappears to assure him that it was not the fault of the bounty hunters. After the Mandalorians revealed themselves, the Imperials arrived and killed most of the illegals. She suspects that some may have escaped from the outside world but for now it's up to her to save the Beskar and make the most of a bad situation.

She asks to see the creature that was the cause of so much destruction and the death of her Mandalorian companions. This leads to the most embarrassing moment in the series. Is that why everyone died? That little green puppet? She doesn't seem convinced, but Mando ultimately connects with her when he describes the Force in his limited way. She's already heard of the Jedi, especially since their fight against the Mandalorians, but has no hard feelings. She encourages him to treat the baby like a found child, as we predicted in our recap of the first episode!

The Mandalorian rules regarding found children are that they must either train the children as Mandalorians or reunite them with their own species, in which case it would be the Jedi. So, finally, the Mandalorian has a mission and something to launch this series in season 2. In addition, it has progressed and finally wins its signet ring – a Mudhorn. All he had to do was have his whole secret killed. Is this how it works?

On top of that, while IG-11 heals off-screen Stormstroopers with soft, caressing lasers, Mando has received a weapon upgrade in the form of a jetpack. Yadda yadda Rising Phoenix – no time to chat, stormtroopers are coming! The Armorer takes out two large hammers and destroys several stormtroopers to cover their exit, including throwing one into the living foundry!

But he is not the only one to come out of the pan and enter the fire as our group of heroes then find themselves at the edge of a lava Styx river. They quickly released a lava boat, unexpectedly reactivating an astromech droid buried on board the ship: a Charon-type astromech droid with arms and legs carrying the ship. His character is so rad, you could imagine asking R2-D2, "Are you even lifting my brother?"

But, as no one in Star Wars can ever have a clean exit or a happy and satisfying ending, it turns out that there is a whole bunch of stormtroopers flanking the exit to the tunnel. Cara Dune tries to get the ripped astromech droid to stop the boat, but becomes frustrated and blows her head. Glad to meet you! Without any options, IG-11 decides to sacrifice itself by self-destruction. All it needs to do is Mando approval. It is here that we see that the mando typically hating droids has become a little soft on the droid IG. "I'm not sad," he said without conviction. "Yes, you are. I'm a nursing droid. I analyzed your voice," he replies. So Mando just used the headset to hide his feelings from the start. We assume that this snowflake was melted by all the lava.

Speaking of molten lava … IG-11 then wades through the lava, exposed detonator, melted legs and explodes in the middle of the stormtrooper platoon. The threat is gone, for now. Between Kuiil, Charon-D2 and IG-11, it seems that The Mandalorian has a real thing for killing its best characters.

Lest we forget, Moff Gideon reappears in his TIE fighter to kill the happy little group of Mando. Fortunately, Mando has this jet pack! He slaps him and takes off into the air, dodging the Moff's ship up close, and catches him with a lanyard. Mando blows out of the wing with a few detonators, sending the ship into free fall. Good riddance, Moff Gideon.

The victory is sweet and Greef Carga seems ready to party. "Now that the scum and the wickedness are gone," he is ready to invite Cara and Mando to return to the bounty hunter guild and even increase their service charges. However, Mando knows that fatherhood is more important than any money he could earn after unsatisfactory premiums. Then, just like when he was a child, he took off in the air with the baby Yoda Foundling in tow. (It's like poetry.)

Back at Razor Crest, Mando builds a gross tomb for Kuiil and climbs aboard his familiar ship. It was then that he noticed that Cara had put the necklace of the Mandalorian Mythosaurus around Baby Yoda's neck, symbolically transforming it into the role of Mandalorian in training.

The final footage shows Moff Gideon cutting his way out of his crashed TIE Fighter – foreshadowing the advanced security features that would continue to save Poe and Finn from their crash in The Force Awakens. When Moff Gideon emerges, he wears the Darksaber, which fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels know is a big deal. The Darksaber is a unique weapon of its kind which signifies the mantle of the Mandalorian leadership, treated as an inheritance for more than a thousand years. The last time we saw the Darksaber was 11 years earlier, in Star Wars: Rebels, when Sabine Wren entrusted the Darksaber to the legitimate Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. And you can bet Bo-Katan didn't just casually hand it over.

Throughout the season, references have accumulated on the Great Purge of the Mandalore Empire: massacre its people, plunder its heritage, melt the Mandalorian sacred armor for the Beskar and enter the register of the citizenship. Moff Gideon's possession of the Darksaber reveals his personal guilt for commanding these atrocities, as he claimed Mandalore's most sacred weapon as his own trophy.

There are a few hanging sons, mostly among Moff Gideon's intentions with Baby Yoda. While this episode itself offers no new clues, we can finally talk about the big one in The Rise of Skywalker. (Attention: Spoilers coming!)

Last week, we signaled our grand unifying theory of the intentions of the Empire: "What if they were developing a mighty new breed to be for evil purpose? What if Baby Yoda's DNA was intended to be the Force-sensitive ingredient for this objective? " Now we can say it right away: the resuscitated Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself demands the genetic material from Baby Yoda for his secret project of creating Snoke.

In The Rise of Skywalker, we see several bodies of Snoke suspended in a fluid, followed by Sith Eternal scientists. Palpatine not only reveals that he created Snoke, but also explains that he had always promised Snoke as his attorney to direct The First Order. Although Palpatine's minions increased by several copies, Snoke is not a clone of a known person or species – in fact, The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary lists the species of Snoke like "Unknown; most likely unique". In other words, all of the clues indicate that Snoke is a bespoke Strand-Cast, to use the term introduced in last week's episode. The creation of a Snoke must involve fairly demanding specifications – on the one hand, it should provide an incredibly powerful spacecraft for the Force, and on the other hand, its mind should develop slowly enough that you can take control like a puppet. From what we've seen from Baby Yoda, its genes may well match the formula.

Palpatine finally succeeds in recovering Baby Yoda? We don't assume so – first of all, of course not, Disney will never let Baby Yoda die! Second, we learned last week that unlike Snoke, professionally designed Strand-Casts are known for their beauty. Does Snoke's distorted appearance indicate that Palpatine must have gone ahead without its key ingredient?

A few questions remain for future seasons: Now that we know it wasn't Greef, was Boba Fett teasing in the Tatooine Desert? Will Mando be able to find a Jedi planet – especially Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy? Or will Baby Yoda end up adopting the Mandalorian creed as we predicted after the first episode? Where did Baby Yoda come from in the first place? And who is this other party that hires bounty hunters to assassinate Baby Yoda?

Let's just hope that these revelations in the coming seasons will end up being played out in a more interesting way than when Mando's face was finally revealed as – yes – the actor who plays it.

The Mandalorian will return for season 2 on Disney + at a later date.

