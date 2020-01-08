Loading...

We may have to wait a little longer than expected for the sequel to Psych: The Movie entitled “Lassie Comes Home”, but we would like to catch up with Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dul Hill) and never shenanigans them. But above all we would like to see what the married life between Shawn and Juliet (Maggie Lawson) looks like.

At the end of the first Psych movie, Shawn and Juliet had an unconventional but moving wedding after catching the bad guys, and they just about walked away to the sunset. However, marital bliss between the two will never look completely normal, so we had to ask Lawson what we could expect from this couple when the sequel finally arrived.

“You know, it’s a bit of fun,” Lawson told a small group of reporters during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip promoting her new Outmatched show. “One of the things I like about this movie is this time, I have the feeling that for Shawn and Juliet there has been eight years of ‘they will, they won’t’, then it was ‘they will’, then was there was a bit: “Where are we, what are we doing?” … and then we were not married yet, and now we are married, and we are just like in! The focus goes a bit like Shawn and Juliet are just right now So, there’s no worries, there’s no problem. We still have something like that, he does his paranormal hassle and I do my detective work, but for the most part we just enjoy the married life enormously. Yes, we are in bliss. “

After such a long relationship you would certainly hope that their marriage goes well! We will have to wait to see exactly how blissful this marriage really is, but fans keep their fingers crossed that the film will debut when NBC’s new streaming service is launched in April this year.

Psych: The Movie 2 makes its debut on NBC’s streaming service Peacock in 2020.

