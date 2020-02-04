TV guide – Lost son hints to a dark end for Malcolm and Martin – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for Monday’s Prodigal Son episode, “Wait & Hope.” Read at your own risk!)

Will Prodigal Son go there soon and turn it into a completely “like father, like son” story? Monday’s episode, entitled “Wait & Hope” (after a quote from Alexandre Dumas), strongly hinted that Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) and Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) are facing a very bitter end. Although Malcolm has devoted his professional life to becoming the antithesis of his old man – capturing serial killers who are just like the surgeon – a very emotionally charged exchange in this episode suggested that there can be only one way their confused relationship could be possible end: with Malcolm killing Martin.

In the episode, Malcolm found his way to the scene of another NYPD investigation, although his mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) and boss / pseudo-father Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips) insisted that he take some time on vacation. The murderer in general, who had a score to settle with the rich Taylor family, apparently was a fan of The Count of Monte Cristo, a novel that Malcolm knew well thanks to the highly theatrical readings of his father when Malcolm was young. And because Martin’s visiting privileges had been restored thanks to his success in consulting the health scare of a government VIP, Malcolm was able to visit Martin and catch his brains about this killer.

Prodigal Son Co-Creator says fans won’t be happy with ‘What will happen to the Whitly Family’

But first Malcolm had to confront Martin about the game-changing revelation of the caryard in the winter premiere – that his father took him on that mysterious camping trip to kill him. Martin immediately denied the claim.

“Malcolm, I did bad things, but I never did. I mean, if I wanted to kill you, I would have done it,” Martin said bluntly.

However, Malcolm did not get the chance to reveal whether he believed him, because Dani (Aurora Perrineau) sent the conversation back to the company in question. However, it seems unlikely that Malcolm will just believe Martin’s word, since he still knows that his father has chloroformed him and that the “girl in the box” meeting was a real reminder.

Tom Payne, Prodigal Son “data-image-credit =” Fox “data-image-alt-text =” Tom Payne, Prodigal Son “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “Prodigal Son reg” data-image-filename = “prodigal-son-reg.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/03” data-image-crop = “” data -image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data -image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Malcolm and Martin continued sparring as they discussed the elusive killer at the center of the investigation. Martin agreed with Malcolm that his colleagues may have arrested the wrong person when they caught a former employee of the Taylor family and mused: “Where are the immaterial things – the passion, the finesse, the joy of living? Killing people is not easy, you believe me. “He added that the real drama of the story of the Taylors was probably” between father and son “- a not so subtle nod to his own family dynamics.

“I could project, but he certainly has a motive,” Martin said of the Taylor son, because his father was forced to marry someone he didn’t like after the apparent death of someone he cared for but didn’t. was rich or connected. Malcolm agreed and added that the extensive death scenes involved in the case – one of which looked like a fall picked from a Saw movie – could have been the son’s way of “showing off for his father” .

Both Whitly men revealed a disturbing level of self-awareness in that brief conversation, even though it was under the guise of solving the crime of the day. Like the Taylor men, Malcolm has also been consistently pressured to take on the mantle of the “family business” – “I mean medicine,” joked Martin – so this could be an indication that Malcolm’s attempt to foster his father fully to be rejected influence will also mean that Martin’s life is ended in a big spectacle.

It is important to note that this entire conversation was a red herring. Ultimately, the murderer was the long-lost love of the Taylor son, who actually did not die in the explosion but returned to take revenge on the entire family. So the verbal consultation between Malcolm and Martin about Taylor’s motive to kill his father seems to have a goal that goes beyond the actual resolution of the case.

Bellamy Young breaks Jessica’s Power Move in the Prodigal Son Fall Final

It is also important that Martin’s dream that opened the episode reflected the echoes Malcolm has experienced since we first met him. The dream scene marked the first time that we really got into the surgeon’s headspace, and it was very similar to what we saw Malcolm with his own nightmares. The obvious takeaway is that the mind of Malcolm already works in the same way as Martin’s, with each of them in each other’s nightmares for very different reasons: Malcolm fears to become his father, while Martin fears that he will become violent rejected by his son. If Malcolm ever harmed his father, both their visions would be forward-looking.

Also note that Prodigal Son’s co-creator Sam Sklaver previously told TV Guide that fans will face some troubling developments with the Whitly family as the first season approaches its end. What could be more earth-shattering than Malcolm finally becoming a murderer like Martin?

Perhaps the most ominous thing, Malcolm has now rejected the idea of ​​working on his demons before continuing his harmful occupation. Towards the end of the episode, even Jessica waved the white flag in her attempt to force him on the plane for a healing outing and embraced her son’s desire to work – even if this means he will behave even more recklessly and getting closer to it. become his father’s way.

Prodigal Son is broadcasted on 9 / 8c on Fox.

Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, Prodigal Son “data-image-credit =” Fox “data-image-alt-text =” Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, Prodigal Son “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image- target-url = “” data-image-title = “Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, Prodigal Son” data-image-filename = “prodigal-son-3.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/09 / 12 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data- image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Prodigal SonTom Payne Michael Sheen