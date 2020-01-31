TV Guide – Loki: Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus series – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Marvel has made some surprising decisions about casting in the past – and those have almost always been tough choices, so I am not complaining! – but I am not sure if there has been anything surprising than the last bit of casting news. According to Comicbook.com, Owen Wilson has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney + series Loki, which will go into production very soon and is expected to debut on the streaming service in the spring of 2021.

Although there is still no word about who Wilson could play, except that it is considered an important role, we know a little bit about what we can expect from Loki in general. It’s clear that Tom Hiddleston is reprising his most famous role for the six-episode limited series, but he is not portraying the evolved version of the favorite character we saw in Thor: Ragnarok at the end of 2017. That man was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War and remains dead. This is the ambiguous Loki of The Avengers from 2012, and the show will follow Loki’s journey after he stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and disappeared with the Space Stone.

As Hiddleston said last year in San Diego Comic-Con: “He’s still that guy (from Avengers), and just about the last thing that happened to him was Hulk crushing him, so there’s a lot of psychological evolution that has not happened yet. “

Loki is one of the four upcoming Marvel shows that come to Disney + as part of Phase Four of the MCU. It follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (autumn 2020) and WandaVision (2020). In the fall of 2021 it will be followed by Hawkeye.

