TV guide – Locke & Key Review: long-awaited adaptation plays it too safe – Entertainment – Austin 360

Locke & Key turned almost as many twists and turns on its way to television as the plot of the series itself. Between 2008 and 2013, writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez published as a sextet of a limited series about the Lockes, a family that is still being torn away by the murder of his patriarch, Rendell Locke, by a student as the story begins. That murder sends the Lockes – athletic teenager Tyler, his slightly younger sister Kinsey, their brother Bode and their mother Nina – back to the evocatively named New England city of Lovecraft, where they move into Rendell’s children’s home, a vast country house full of dark corners, dark secrets and a number of keys invested with magical powers. Oh, and a devil creature with bad intentions who lives in a good house, because which house is complete without it?

Combining family drama with supernatural fears (and not a small amount of gore), the comic series became a creepy and sincere cult hit with an irresistible starting point, rich mythology and a satisfying start, middle and end. No wonder Locke & Key seemed ripe for adaptation and did not want to make any attempts. In 2011, Fox shot a pilot with an intriguing cast that included Miranda Otto, Nick Stahl and Jesse McCartney, but decided not to take it in series. The announcement of a film trilogy followed a few years later, but later evaporated. Then came a second pilot for Hulu, one who would have played among others Frances O’Connor and Samantha Mathis. That has also collapsed, but this Netflix series was created by a number of important employees of the Hulu project, including Hill and Carlton Cuse (Lost).

Perhaps that troubled history explains why this incarnation of the series seems determined to play it as safely as possible – as safe as a multi-scene show with characters using keys to unlock the contents of their heads can be. It plays as if it closely matches The Chilling Adventures or Sabrina and You on a service that has been taught to cater to younger viewers with a preference for the macabre.

Instead of Lovecraft, the series is set in Matheson (a nod to writer Richard Matheson, another inspiration for Joe Hill and no stranger to the medium thanks to his work on The Twilight Zone). The reputation of the Lockes precedes them. Although the murder of Rendell took place miles away, the story has long reached the locals, who are going to see the Locke house as a place of mystery that should probably be avoided.

Nevertheless, the Lockes move in and the pilot, directed by TV veteran Michael Morris, enjoys exploring the labyrinthine interior and suggests that the location – on a cliff overlooking a cave – may soon play a role in the story. More directly the family has to settle down and Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) quickly find life in high school more hospitable than they might have thought. After some initial clumsiness, Kinsey comes in with a gang of “Savinis,” horror film enthusiasts who have taken on the name of the great makeup artist Tom Savini for their film-making efforts, and Tyler quickly flirts with a fellow student who wins momentum. (Because who can resist a sensitive jock, even if he lives in a haunted house?)

Jessup and Jones deliver attractive, modest performances and make beautiful anchors for the show, which invests quite a bit of time in high school and teenage romance. That helps during the long pieces in which Locke & Key is more like adapting a novel for young adults, but not when the series shifts its focus to dead-end subplots such as Nina’s (Darby Stanchfield) struggling with alcoholism or real scenes with Bode (Jackson Robert Scott, he is the only remnant of Hulu’s incarnation, but his performance feels better suited to a Disney Channel sitcom than a dark Netflix series. As the villain Dodge, however, Laysla De Oliveira turns out to be a striking appearance, delivering a cool, seductive, surprisingly calm performance, as if the character just knew she had to wait for her time to reach her evil goals.

But no matter how familiar the teenage drama is, the creative team of Hill, Cuse, Aron Eli Cloeite (Heroes) and Meredith Averill (The Good Wife) brings a lot of imagination about the supernatural elements and the powerful keys to the heart of the house – sometimes through special effects, sometimes through equally effective lo-fi solutions. In one episode, a key that starts a hell with the slightest touch seems terrifying, but it is in moments that devices like the Anywhere and Head Key are used that the series really comes to life. The first allows a user to walk through every door they’ve seen, in real life or in a photo, a force that is realized by simply opening a door to locations that, according to logic, should never be. (Do you want ice cream? Turn the key and, voila, hello ice cream shop.) With the latter, the series realizes the psyches of each character in unique locations, whether it’s a mall full of obsessions and memories or an unwanted journey to a site of horror .

The strongest moments of Locke & Key are so good that they suggest that the material might have worked better than streaming a streaming series, but the middle part touches the well-known problem of narrative proliferation, often as an endless episode rather than individual episodes. Even more troubling is that the last piece only fitely seizes the momentum (despite the presence of Canadian horror mainstay Vincenzo Natali, director of Cube and Splice). Instead of remedying the shortcomings, the story ends with a shrug – albeit a potentially better second season. And if that doesn’t work, they might just start the adjustment process again.

TV guide classification: 2.5 / 5

Locke & Key will premiere on Friday, February 7 on Netflix.

