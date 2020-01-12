The executive producers behind Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector are already looking to the future and as the procedural drama is picked up for more seasons, they promise to explore other murderers from Jeffery Deaver’s novels.

“The Bone Collector is the title of only the first book and we wanted to open it up to the possibility of possibly using other killers referred to in subsequent episodes,” Rachel Kaplan, an executive producer of the drama told reporters Saturday on television. Critici Association winter press trip. “The title is very spacious.”

But will the Bone Collector, played by actor Brian F. O’Byrne, be caught? “Yes, of course at some point, but you’ll have to watch,” said Peter Traugott, another series of EP, who refused to disclose when the recording will take place. “Ultimately, we hope to introduce other characters into the books and create the characters of the show (the writers).”

For those unfamiliar with the 1999 film The Bone Collector, starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, or the book by Deaver that continued and inspired in 1997, the serial killer is known as the Bone Collector at the end removed . But with the adaptation of the television, his recording must probably be pulled to make the viewers watch. This is just one of the challenges that a TV version offers.

Lincoln Rhyme (now played by Russell Hornsby) becomes more mobile than he is in the book and the movie and will use an Episode 2 wheelchair. Lincoln, a former NYPD forensic detective and expert, was also shown in the pilot who tried the Bone Collector in his past after being paralyzed by an accident that the serial killer had set up. But he returns to the job and the case after a transport agent named Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel) discovers a corpse that is staged in the same way that the Bone Collector has staged the dead bodies of its victims. Thanks to Amelia’s skills and passion, Lincoln discovers that she is the person he needs to help him find the serial killer who has destroyed his life.

During the show, Lincoln also has an ex-wife and a child (Jaidon Walls) that he hides to protect himself from the Bone Collector and the legion of the murderer of copycat fans. The producers hope to explore that relationship for romantic potential instead of linking Lincoln to Amelia, as the character does in the books, the producers revealed.

“Lincoln has an ex-wife and a child and we are looking for their reconciliation,” Kaplan said. “That is the romantic interest that we have chosen. (Lincoln and Amelia) do have a special bond, but it is a bit different than the books.”

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector will be broadcast on NBC on Friday at 8 / 7c.

