TV Guide – Late Night Hosts Respond to Donald Trump’s Accusation Acquittal – Entertainment – Austin 360

It’s official: the impeachment season is over. Donald Trump was acquitted by the US Senate on Wednesday, February 5 with an almost completely partisan vote on both of the Deposition House’s deputies. And of course, the hosts of late night TV had a lot to say about the development.

For those who have exercised self-care and eliminated the hectic news cycle, every senate democrat voted to remove Trump on Wednesday, but their 47 members were not enough to satisfy the two-thirds majority needed for the measure to succeed. There was, however, something of a moral victory for the left when Republican senator Mitt Romney and his party broke the rank to vote “yes” to the first article, the allegation of abuse of power. His violation and accompanying speech was a surprise for experts in the political spectrum.

During the night on Wednesday, late-night hosts were equally indignant and petrified in their responses to the news of the Trump acquittal, with bitter statements about what the outcome could mean for Trump’s presidential acts and the country as a whole. At the same time, the hosts were almost universally impressed by what Utah Senator Mitt Romney had to say about his rare voice condemning Trump.

Here is a look at all the best reactions of the late night hosts to Trump’s accusation of acquittal.

Full frontal with Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee was not a little impressed by GOP senators Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins, who each voted to acquit Trump, despite publicly admitting that his behavior was inappropriate when he refused foreign aid from Ukraine to force the country to investigate do to Joe Biden.

“The Trump legal team may not believe that abusing your power is an abuse of power, but the spinless betas in Congress do and don’t care,” she said before reviewing the clips of an interview with Alexander to support his voice. “Pretend you care!”

However, Bee was more concerned about the effect of this decision on Trump, who, based on various clips she showed, believes that Article II gives him extraordinarily broad executive powers.

“Trump’s acquittal is bad for many reasons. To begin with, it would have been nice to see [Mike] Pence trying to figure out if he wants to call his wife First Lady Mother or First Mother Lady, but more importantly, now that his supervisor is overreach has been sanctioned by the Senate, Trump is free to do basically anything. Trump is in fact a king, “Bee said. “With a Supreme Court full of conservatives and a completely ineffective senate, there is no one left to control his power. Even senators who recognized that what Trump was wrong did not want to do anything about it. By voting to acquit Donald Trump, set a devastating precedent for the senate. Future presidents can request foreign interference in an election, they can examine private citizens. There are no rules. That’s not America, that’s Outback Steakhouse. “

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah meanwhile thought it was “not a big surprise” that Trump was acquitted and “everyone knew where this was going”. He was, however, particularly impressed by Romney’s voice.

“With the outcome never in doubt, the only real drama was whether Republicans would dare to vote against Donald Trump. And it turned out that there was one man with binders full of courage,” he joked. “That is shocking. Who ever thought that the most naughty Republican in the Senate would eventually become a Mormon guy named Mitt? … I must say Mitt, you proved that everyone is wrong. The haters said you were so radical like a glass of skimmed milk, but they were wrong, Mitt. You are whole milk, my husband. “

However, Noah still heard a similar fear that Trump was encouraged after the decision and said, “So, thanks to the Senate Republicans, Trump is now free. He can just go through laws as if he has that Super Mario invincibility star. That’s what he can do. He is invincible. Except that Trump is now more powerful than Mario because he is by his side in this case. “

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert had the most emotional reaction to Mitt Romney’s voice, mainly because of his own religious possessions and the fact that the senator said it was his belief in his oath and God who made that decision.

“Mitt knows that this will not make him friends in the Republican party … Romney is willing to endure the backlash of this decision. His faith forces him to vote for deposition. And it makes sense because the Old Testament says that you should worship God and not golden cows, “Colbert joked.

Colbert then told his own personal history of ridiculing Romney, especially during his presidential run in 2012, before praising the words of Romney. “I want to say that this was an inspiring speech, because hearing Mitt Romney’s oath to God was serious as finding water in the desert. Because we know Republicans lie when they say that Trump did nothing wrong or that he maybe he did, but he shouldn’t be removed … Anyone who leaves the White House and writes a book about it or any journalist peeks behind the curtain, like the two we had last night, they all tell us that the Republicans are privately shocked by Donald Trump and want something, someone doing something to stop him, but they don’t have the balls to say that out loud if it matters, “Colbert said.

“Please join me in thanking Mitt Romney for being honest, for not lying to us or to himself, for serving the Constitution instead of that monstrous child in the White House,” he added at the end from his opening monologue.

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon continued with the two-part theme that acquittal would mean an unlimited Trump and that Romney’s move was still meaningful during his show on Wednesday.

“Trump was acquitted today and then he called Ukraine and said,” Now were we? “Fallon said in his daily news overview. “But the big news today was that Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke his party and voted to convict Trump. Romney’s decision cost a lot of grit, guts and guts. By the way, grit, guts and guts are the names of some of Mitt Romney’s sons. “

Fallon then noted the historical significance of Romney’s vote and said, “So, Romney became the first American senator in history to vote to remove the president from his own party. Of course, the other time Romney wrote history was he the first man to iron his tuxedo while wearing it. “

Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Our long national nightmare is simply no longer and more nightmare,” Jimmy Kimmel said to open his show and continue the cynical tone of the evening.

Just like his colleagues, Kimmel also had something to say about Romney’s voice. “In five minutes, Romney destroyed almost every argument the Trump defenders made. He said that Trump was abusing his power, that what he was doing was clearly unassailable. He said history would judge those who are with the president, and then he drew a liter of milk and crushed the empty cardboard and threw it on the floor. He is out of control, but good for Mitt Romney, “Kimmel said as a joke.

He then rolled a tape from the CBS News interview of Senator Susan Collins in which she supported her ‘no’ vote by saying that they ‘believe’ that the president had heard of this case. Kimmel answered by saying: “Hahahaha, right? What he has learned is, “I will do what I want, and you will eat it.” “

Kimmel remained harp on the fact that Trump does not have his lesson and will not learn, as Collins said and said: “Tomorrow he will probably call China to see if he can give Bernie [Sanders] the Corona virus. And continue to learn this idea the Democrats are banging Republicans who care how they are judged in the history books, if Trump gets four more years, there will be no history books anymore There is nothing to worry about Now, fifty years ago, textbooks in Florida show Donald Trump, Jesus and the Space Force winning a war against Mexican dinosaurs. That’s what we have in our future. “How grim.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers’ interpretation of the subject during his “A Closer Look” segment was perhaps the most devastating of them all. The host repeatedly pointed out that Donald Trump did not win the popular vote and that, despite their current power, the GOP represents a minority of Americans before slamming Trump’s “sham trial” and the State of the Union speech.

“Last night an accused president who lost the popular vote gave a speech about the state of the Union in which he demonized immigrants and repeatedly lied,” Meyers said. “The immortal dedication that most Republicans have committed to a shamelessly corrupt liar was fully visible today when they released him after a sham discussion in which they ignored the evidence and refused to hear witnesses. Americans, a president who lost the popular vote in the 2016 elections and tried to cheat in the 2020 elections. You can’t call that democracy. “

Regarding Romney’s speech, Meyers added: “It is shocking to just hear a Republican talk about living with their conscience. Most Republicans filed a divorce from their conscience years ago. That’s why Mitch McConnell always smiles. ”

Meyers concluded by saying that between the much-maligned Democratic Caucus in Iowa, the State of the Union Address and Trump’s acquittal: “This week, the crisis of democracy we are facing has shown in lively terms … Republicans are committed to Trump above all. And they are willing to flush both our democracy and our constitution to several [toilets]. “

