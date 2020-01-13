We are all waiting patiently for the sequel to Psych: The Movie, cleverly titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and while you wait, we have good news for you: Kurt Fuller returns as Woody in the second TV movie continuation of the USA -series.

Fuller told TV Guide during the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press trip that he would appear in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home while promoting his CBS show, Evil. When asked if he would make a cameo, he even answered: “More than a cameo. Woody is everywhere in that film like sticky rice!”

The character of Fuller, Dr. Woodrow Juniper “Woody” Strode, was introduced in Psych Season 4 as the wayward corpse of the SBPD, and he appeared on the show regularly during the show. He also appeared in the first film, aired on the US in December 2017.

Together with series stars James Roday and Dul Hill, Fuller joins other Psych alums Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen and Jimmi Simpson on TV Guide’s list of confirmed actors for the second film.

TV Guide has contacted the US for comments on this story.

Psych: The Movie 2 debuts on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, in 2020.

