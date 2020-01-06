Loading...

Game of Thrones’ kit Harington may have regretted his lonely status when he first reached the red carpet of the 77th annual Golden Globes, but he didn’t stay alone for long!

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Harington noted how strange it was to walk on the carpet without his Game of Thrones cast saying, “I don’t have my gang. It’s strange. It’s strange,” he said. “I haven’t been to these things without the rest of us around, so I’m a little jealous of the succession guys or whatever. They have friends.”

Fortunately, Harington always has one Game of Thrones cast member he can count on! When Harington walked the carpet, he was accompanied by his wife and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, and the two still look like serious couple goals all those years later. On some seriously silent photographs, Leslie and Harington look so unpleasant in love that we are almost too happy to be jealous of these two beautiful people who find each other.

