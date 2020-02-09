TV Guide – Kidding Season 2 Review: Honesty is the best policy for this beautifully weird show – Entertainment – Austin 360

It is important to be honest; that is the theme of Kidding Season 2. In the spirit of that edict, I must confess that television critics are basically cared for to find mistakes in your favorite shows. That is what the work is. So I also have to reveal that I loved Kidding’s first season so much that I was emotionally willing to hate the second season because it seemed like an impossible task to surpass the first attempt. Well, I’m embarrassed that I’m a fan of this show and still a pessimist.

Kidding’s Season 1, due to all its peculiar melancholy and absurdity, was a pressure cooker for Jeff Pickles (Jim Carrey), a Fred Rogers-like children’s show host in the middle of a nervous breakdown after the death of one of his twin sons. Jeff fervently tried to find a way to grieve – namely by sharing it in his TV program – but was blocked by his over-anxious father, Seb (Frank Langella). Because he couldn’t find another healthy outlet for his emotions, Jeff’s anger and misery boiled until he snarled and met Peter (Justin Kirk), his ex-wife’s new boyfriend (Judy Greer) with his PT Cruiser.

Season 2 picks up just a few seconds after the accident, with Jeff calling for help and Jill assuming it was all an accident. The sophomore season could have built on Jeff’s trauma by letting him continue the facade to ensure that Jill and his remaining son, Will (Cole Allen), stayed in his life. However, remember that it is important to be honest. Instead of causing disaster for Jeff, season 2 is about him confronted with his mistakes, mistakes and grief, and it is fascinating to see.

Another thing that TV critics are being prepared, especially in recent years, is complaining about the amount of television being broadcast and using reviews to recommend whether a show breaks the sound of “Peak TV” or not. There is no denying that there are many shows on TV, but what makes Kidding unique is that it doesn’t use emotional manipulation in his story to keep you interested or to invest in the characters. The Piccirillo family feels like real people with real problems and the show doesn’t need to treat those problems to make them more interesting. It is ironic to say that a television season with Ariana Grande as a pickle fairy, a Dalai Lama dance holiday and potential time travel should be admired for its ability to keep it simple, but it is true. Joke becomes extremely creative with how it talks about the problems of Jeff and his family, but it doesn’t use those creative devices to prevent it from talking about the real problems.

If season 1 was a pressure cooker, season 2 is more of a spiral. Everyone in the immediate vicinity of Jeff must face his sins, and even if some do better than others, the collective settlement makes a lot of mess to clean up. While Jeff is finally starting to become honest, he has to deal with the consequences of those recordings and the consequences of the coping mechanisms that he is developing to process the effects of those recordings. The show transforms as we go through different phases of Jeff’s story, sometimes working as a buddy stoner adventure, or other times a crime thriller that would make the HBO line-up on Sunday night. There is even a striking mid-season episode that leads viewers through an entire episode of Jeff’s show Puppet Time, as he must finally accept the end of his marriage. Eventually, things escalate into government murder and a worldwide coup, but even with the insane details, the story is still about a man trying to heal and help his family after an ineffable loss, and Kidding never loses it from it eye.

Thanks to the fair back of the season, Carrey may be able to deliver the most grounded version of his legendary career, anchored by Greer who should have all the tape she now needs to convince Hollywood that she is much more than the best friend in you collection of rom-coms. A special shout-out also goes to Juliet Morris, who plays Jeff’s cousin Maddy and makes Maddy’s borderline sociopathy disturbing and hilarious. Cole Allen shone in season 1 with double duty as the surviving Will and his deceased twin Phil, but brought a lightness to season 2 when it turned out that Will was a normal child of divorce who longed to see his parents reunited. Allen made the revelation of the genuine wish feel endearing and heartbreaking at the same time. Langella should also receive special compliments for letting an audience sympathize with a surly Seb when old age starts to improve him.

If Kidding ends with season 2, it would be a satisfactory end to Jeff’s story, but I sincerely hope this isn’t the end. This jewel of a show has so much to say about sadness, love sadness, healing, family and more, and it does in such a beautiful mix of fantasy, melancholy and truth. Showrunner Dave Holstein is a visionary and his voice is a unique addition to the aforementioned busy TV landscape. With or without a season 3, Kidding is a gift, and we must all be grateful for it.

TV guide Rating: 5/5

Kidding premieres Sunday 9 February at 10 / 9c on Showtime.

