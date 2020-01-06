Loading...

TV Guide

Sunday

January 5, 2020 at 8:56 PM

Kate McKinnon, one of the funniest women to ever adorn the Saturday Night Live stage, left everyone with a misty look at the 77th annual Golden Globes with a moving tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, who this year received the honorary Carol Burnett Award for her extensive work in comedy. In a heartfelt homage to the comic legend, McKinnon revealed that DeGeneres’ hatching helped during her teenage years when she realized her own sexuality.

“I have to explain that in 1997, when the Ellen sitcom was at the height of its popularity, I was lifting weights in front of the mirror in my mother’s basement, thinking,” Am I gay? ” I was and still am, “McKinnon said.

“That is very scary to suddenly know about yourself. It’s like doing 23 and Me and discovering that you have alien DNA. The only thing that made it less scary was watching Ellen (DeGeneres) on TV. She risked her entire life and her entire career to tell the truth, and she suffered greatly … The attitude only changes because brave people like Ellen jump into the fire to change them If I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have I thought I could never be on TV. “

Live updates from the Golden Globe Awards 2020

DeGeneres applauded the comedian with tearing eyes before he entered the stage to accept the prize, where she thanked McKinnon for her speech.

“The real power of television is for me … that people watch my show and then get inspired to go out and do the same in their own lives,” DeGeneres said.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Kate McKinnon, 77th annual Golden Globe Awards “data-image-credit =” NBC “data-image-alt-text =” Kate McKinnon, 77th annual Golden Globe Awards “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image- target-url = “” data-image-title = “Kate McKinnon, 77th annual Golden Globe Awards” data-image-filename = “200105-katemckinnon-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01 / 06 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data- image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com 77th Annual Golden Globe (R) AwardsKate McKinnonEllen DeGeneres