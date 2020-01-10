Loading...

It is really the end of an era. TV guide can confirm that Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s Anatomy in season 16, leaving Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only cast members who have been on the show since the pilot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the last episode of Chambers has already been broadcast. The 300th episode, broadcast on November 15, was reportedly his last.

“There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has defined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to Deadline. “For some time, however, I hope to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And when I turn 50 and be blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time.”

Chambers played Alex Karev about the hospital drama from the first episode. His exit means that Meredith Gray (Pompeo) is the only one of her internship class who is still at the Gray Sloan Memorial after a year and a half. It will also have major implications, since Alex has married Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the last two seasons and has taken over his own hospital at the start of season 16. The couple threw leaving Seattle in the show, but it remains to be seen how this departure will affect Jo and her current fellowship.

Chambers thanked ABC, the maker of Gray Shonda Rhimes, his old co-stars and others in his explanation of his tenure in the show. “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, past and present, and of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride, “he said.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday 23 January at 9 / 8c.

