TV Guide – Justice for Banshee, the luscious drama that deserved more love this decade – Entertainment – Austin 360

Generally, I don't usually put my colleagues on the Internet, but they left me no other option: when the TV Guide staff were asked to rate the series, they had put on a list of the best shows of the decade, I was shocked and dismayed to discover that I was the only one to vote for Cinemax's latest big drama, Banshee. Partly annoyed, partly distressed, I realized that I must be the only champion to sing the praises of the luscious series with Antony Starr (who now plays the role of Homelander during the breakthrough of Amazon on The Boys) which aired from 2013 to 2016.

Now a title can sometimes make or break a show (remember Selfie? And Trophy Wife?), And in the case of Banshee, I think the title – a reference to the little town in Pennsylvania where it took place and certainly not to the mythical figure of Irish folklore – was probably an obstacle which prevented all viewers, with the exception of the most curious, from investigating what was in plain sight. But like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and so many others before her, Banshee and her somewhat misleading title have proven to hide a deep treasure.

Banshee featured instantly memorable characters and deeply emotional personal relationships, but was characterized by her exciting action sequences and her exploration of the complex power dynamics in small towns made even more difficult by crime. organized and corruption. It was a first-rate drama with such great narrative ambition that it pains me to know how many people have not yet witnessed the story of Lucas Hood (Starr) – or at least of the man who took his name – because no show has ever given me more pleasure (and then shattered me more completely) than Banshee.

The series, co-created by Johnathan Tropper and David Schickler, follows an ex-inmate who, after being released from prison and finding his former lover and partner (Ivana Milicevic) after 15 years, assumes the identity of Lucas Hood , the new sheriff of Banshee, after the death of the real lawyer in a bar, to fight the night before his swearing in. In his new position of authority and with a new identity firmly intact, Hood, whose real name we will never learn during the series, draws a not so fine line between being a criminal and a cop, distribute its own brand of justice along the way, which means the series involves a lot of flying fists and knockdown and drag fights between dramatically staged action sequences that often send bullets flying .

The first two seasons revolved around Hood and Carrie (Milicevic), who was not a damsel in distress but a full-fledged power, trying to stay off the radar of the crime lord Rabbit (Ben Cross) that they betrayed before Hood went to jail and Carrie went into hiding. But as the series got older and the story progressed, the series naturally became more ambitious, deepening the complexities of the Amish community and the power struggles of the local Native American tribe who lived just outside of Banshee.

But it's not just the narrative that has become more ambitious over time; the technical aspects of the series also did it. The "Tribal" episode featured a relentless seat of the local police station so well done that it remains one of the best examples of the bottle episode concept while also having the The added benefit of being one of the best episodes in the series, period. Meanwhile, a captivating episode of Season 3 included an exhilarating extended steering sequence filmed with wearable cameras attached to the actors, while another seemingly single-shot combat scene filmed featuring Burton (Matthew Rauch ) and Nola (Odette Annable) remains one of the best examples. the series' dedication to its craft, displaying impressive combat choreography and one of the grossest abuses of a hood ornament ever seen on television.

But if the viewers first came for the luscious action sequences, they stayed for the complicated relationships between the characters that led to deeply affecting stories about love, love, and love. friendship, power and identity between hail of bullets and endless fist fights.

In the beginning, the love story between Hood and Carrie that was interrupted when the first went to prison gave the series an emotional foundation and a reason to exist beyond the promise revenge, while Hood's long-standing friendship with computer hacker Job (Hoon Lee) provided light and easy jokes as Hood struggled to control his most violent impulses while at work, which made him 39; has often led to hitting the head with his suspect colleague, local MP Brock Lotus (Matt Servitto).

As the series matured, however, it was the often antagonistic relationship between Hood and local crime boss Kai Proctor (Ulrich Thomsen), the slow romance between Hood and his colleague Siobhan (Trieste Kelly Dunn), l & # 39; Unlikely friendship between Job and the former owner of the boxer turned Sugar bar (Frankie Faison), and the fragile relationship between Hood and his teenage daughter, Deva (Ryann Shane), and Hood and the Amish teenage rebel shunned Rebecca (Lili Simmons) who gave her much of her emotional weight.

When the time came for Hood to leave Banshee and his violent past behind him, it was incredibly difficult to say goodbye to him – despite the fact that the fourth and final season had often struggled to meet the incredibly high standards set by them. second and third. Still, Banshee is still one of the first series I recommend to my friends and family – or even to strangers on the Internet whose tastes I have no way of knowing – when asked television recommendations. Hell, even when not asked, I always tell people to watch it. Maybe someday Cinemax will find out and pay me for all the free promotion I have given it over the years. Or maybe all of this work will mean that I helped someone discover a hidden gem that he would otherwise have missed. And then they can join me in forever judging my colleagues for neglecting the show and its place at the top of history as we honor the best television of the 2010s.

Banshee is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

