TV guide – John Travolta joins Kevin Hart’s Quibi series, Die Hart – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM

Quibi gets Travoltafied. The upcoming short form streaming service announced on Tuesday that John Travolta will shine together with Kevin Hart in the previously announced action comedy series of the comic, which has a new title: Die Hart. (It was previously known as Action Scene). The production of the series starts on Monday.

Here is Quibi’s description of the show: “Kevin Hart plays a fictional version of himself tired of being the comic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to become a leading actor – but there is a trick: Kevin must first train at the world’s largest action star school, run by a madman (John Travolta), driven to the limit by this action school coach and a tough rival student, Kevin needs a series of hilarious, over-the-top action action scenes and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and play the role of his life. ”

Everything to know about Quibi, the Short-Form Mobile Streaming Service

It is the first role on Travolta’s small screen since his performance nominated by Emmy in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and in a weird way his most prominent role since that acclaimed series, because most of his films of the past decade have been few thrillers with titles such as I Am Wrath and The Poison Rose.

Die Hart is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. It is produced by Kevin Hart with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan.

Quibi will be launched on April 6.

John Travolta “data-image-credit =” LOIC VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” John Travolta “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “John Travolta” data-image-filename = “200204-john-traviolta.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/04” data-image-crop = “” data- image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data- image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com John Travolta Kevin Hart