TV guide – John Mulaney will receive SNL again because his country needs him – Entertainment – Austin 360

John Mulaney returns to the consecrated halls of 30 Rock at the end of February to host Saturday Night Live for the third time after leaving the writing staff in 2012. Mulaney acts as host on Saturday, February 29 with musical guest David Byrne (meaning that there must be a Sack Lunch Bunch bit, right?). However, the hosting means that Mulaney had to postpone a stand-up performance in Toronto for the third time. He recruited SNL boss Lorne Michaels to explain to the foregone attendees that Mulaney is needed at SNL because of the current political influx of America.

“My fellow Canadians, I hope you will forgive John Mulaney for rescheduling his show on February 28 in Toronto so he can organize Saturday Night Live that weekend. I think that given the state of affairs in this country, the need John is now bigger in New York, “Michaels wrote in an open letter on Mulaney’s Twitter account. “John was fully prepared for Toronto and regrets having to postpone it for the third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have it here. He just does his duty and there’s nothing more Canadian than that ”

A letter from Lorne Michaels to the residents of Toronto.

I’m terribly sorry to reschedule the show.

It has now been moved to 10 April. I’ll be there no matter what. I love you Toronto. I’m also afraid of Lorne so I do what he says. pic.twitter.com/NIuZeWSmu6

– John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2020

If Mulaney cannot do the job, 007, Daniel Craig, will be on March 7 to steer the ship. He is accompanied by The Weeknd as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on Saturday at 11:30 AM to 10:30 PM on NBC.

