Sunday

January 5, 2020 at 10:14 PM

The 77th annual Golden Globes delivered quite a few of the memorable moments (hey there, Kate McKinnon), but we are usually panicking about one that happened outside the camera. In a tweet all caps on Sunday evening, Kathryn Newton dropped an epic photo that showed that she was reunited with her Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles during the star-studded event. Who else complains about the fact that there is no prize for Best Photo?

GUYSSSSSSSSS #SPN REUNION !!!!! @JensenAckles @cw_spn #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/RNB5Y9qAdL

– KATHRYN NEWTON (@kathrynnewton) January 6, 2020

Newton appeared opposite Ackles’ Dean Winchester as Claire Novak, daughter of Castiel’s (Misha Collins) human vessel Jimmy Novak in the series that started in season 4. We last saw her in season 14 and avoided the calls of Jodi Mills (Kim Rhodes) after Kaia’s tragic death. Not a word about whether she and the rest of the Wayward Sisters will return for the final season, but we hope we will see these kickass ladies working with the Winchesters again.

Supernatural returns on Thursday, January 16 at 8 / 7c at the CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

