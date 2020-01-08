Loading...

Jason Biggs knows that he will always be seen as the American Pie man, and he is more than fine, but now that he plays the lead role in the new Fox sitcom Outmatched, he hopes that the young actors who play his children are the four American Pie films that put him on the map in real, um, NSFW ways.

“There is absolutely nothing unpleasant for me about the American Pie films or getting involved – certainly not anymore,” Biggs told reporters on Tuesday during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association. “It was the most incredible … (The franchise) has changed my life. It’s the reason I’m still here and still in the game today, but it certainly feels like it happened overnight, you know , I was the young guy in American Pie and now I play a father for children born after American Pie came out. It’s pretty surreal. “

In the midnight comedy, Biggs leads the show as a working-class father who has four children and at least three of whom are geniuses. Maggie Lawson costars as his wife, and Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell also shine as friends of the couple.

All adult Outmatched costars from Biggs have seen at least the first American pie, but only the actress who played his oldest child, 19-year-old Ashley Boettcher, has seen the ordinary adult movies. And Biggs would like to keep it that way for as long as possible, he said, with regard to child actors Connor Kalopsis, Jack Stanton and Oakley Bull. “In season 3,” Biggs joked, “we’re going to have a nice watch party.”

Anyone in the mood to watch American Pie is currently available to stream on Cinemax and to buy or rent from Amazon Prime Video.

Outmatched premieres Thursday, January 23 at 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM at Fox.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

