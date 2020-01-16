The cast and producers of The Outsider visited the television press of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday. Executive producer, director and star Jason Bateman, executive producer Richard Price and star Cynthia Erivo (via satellite) were present to discuss their adaptation of the supernatural murder mystery of Stephen King, in which Ben Mendelsohn also plays.

Price is one of America’s greatest crime writers, including The Wire, The Night Of and the novel Lush Life, but he had never done any horror for The Outsider. King’s novel contains elements of what was already in his wheelhouse, as well as something new for him. “What appealed to me was that it started as a police procedure, which was probably the reason why they first came to me, but then it started to slip into the supernatural,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to write something scary since I was a kid. It was perfect for me.”

The Outsider Review: HBO’s Stephen King adaptation is a hair-raising combination of crime and horror

Horror is also new to Bateman, who had mainly played comedy as an actor before moving to Netflix’s crime thriller Ozark, who has also established his reputation as a director. “I’m not a big kind of horror fan or scared, jump, gore, slasher kind of public member,” he said. “I really love fear and thriller and tension and all that stuff. So I was really excited that this story lived in a more kind of Stephen King’s Shining world as opposed to some of his other great stories that are more in that frightening , fear life, shock world. ”

The Outsider broadcasts HBO on Sundays at 9 / 8c.

