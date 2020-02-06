TV Guide – Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger Recruits The 100 Star Lindsey Morgan – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

The CW already had our viewing promise in its pocket when the network announced it was ordering Jared Padalecki’s version of Walker, Texas Ranger series, but apparently that wasn’t enough. To ensure that our eyes are glued to the screen when the series premieres, they have added The 100 star Lindsey Morgan to the mix.

TV guide has confirmed that Morgan will play Walker’s new partner, Micki, who was born and raised in San Antonio. She is a Texas-born and bred police officer with military experience and is tired of taking a mess just because she is a woman. Sounds like the right fit for Walker, right?

Padalecki enters the role of the same name made famous by Chuck Norris in the 90s. The reboot series takes the character back to Austin after a two-year undercover stint after the death of his wife. The no-nonsense lawman will try to reconnect with his alienated children and rebuild family bridges, while also addressing the increasingly suspicious circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Everything we know about Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

As far as Morgan is concerned, she will step into the role as she finishes the work around the last season of The 100. She joined the cast of that show in season 1 as Raven Reyes and soon became a favorite with fans in the post-apocalyptic dystopia. She also went behind the scenes to direct an episode in the seventh and final season of the 100, which will premiere later this spring.

Walker, Texas Ranger is broadcast on The CW in the TV season 2020-21.

