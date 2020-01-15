TV Guide

The CW delighted fans earlier this month with the news that 13 of its original shows have been updated for the next TV season. Now that that packed schedule is accompanied by Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger restart and the Superman & Lois addition to the Arrowverse, TV Guide has confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW ordered both series before an official pilot was produced. The shows will still film the first episodes for the Upfronts presentation of the network in May, but they will do so knowing that they already have a home network for the TV season. Although the move is unusual for The CW, both shows have a built-in audience.

Padalecki has spent over 15 years with The CW on Supernatural, and the Ranger pickup means he will not take a break from the network. Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman has been a recurring guest character on Supergirl since season 2, and Bitsie Tulloch was cast as Lois for 2018’s Elseworlds Arrowverse crossover.

The two series orders bring the total number of shows of the network for next season to 15. That drastically limits the amount of space the network has to take into account its other pilots, including a Kat McNamara-fronted Arrow spin-off and a potential The 100 spin-off from Jason Rothenberg. Both are broadcast as backdoor episodes in the final seasons of their flagship shows.

