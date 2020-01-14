Go further, Jack Ryan! Amazon is going to do business with another bad literary Jack. During the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association, the streaming service announced on Tuesday that it had ordered a series of Jack Reacher TV series based on the best-selling book series by Lee Child.

“The Jack Reacher book series from Lee Child is a global phenomenon with one of the most famous heroes of entertainment, and fits perfectly into the daring, character-driven series of Amazon Studios,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement . “We look forward to expanding the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more exciting action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”

The first season, a production of Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, is based on Jack Reacher’s first novel, The Killing Floor. The series is executive produced by Nick Santora, who will serve as a writer and showrunner alongside executive producers Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise has famously portrayed Jack Reacher in two feature films, the first of which has been written and directed by McQuarrie. However, Cruise will not portray the character for Amazon. When asked about finding an actor of substantial size to portray the character as described in the novels (Reacher is called 6’5 “), Salke said it might take a while to find the right person.

“We are really determined to find someone who can embody that character for Lee and for everyone. We think that’s great and that’s what we want to do. So maybe you see us taking the time to really find that person, or they exist in our purview or they are a new discovery, “she said.

