January 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM

Take your headphones out. The first trailer for Insecure Season 4 has arrived, with another earwig mirror rap from star Issa Rae.

“It’s time to go to a higher level, ho, call me elevator. Don’t worry about nonsense – don’t worry about no haters,” rhymes her reflection, pointing to a more evolved composite Issa in the season 4. However, the rap is broken off when her mirror-alter-ego tells Issa that there are things going on.

HBO also revealed the return date of the show; the fourth season of 10 episodes will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Uncertain stars Rae, Yvonne Orji as her best friend Molly, Jay Ellis as her ex-boyfriend Lawrence and Natasha Rothwell as her friend Kelli.

