TV guide – Is the bachelor Peter a demon of twin spikes that feed on tears? – Entertainment – Austin 360

February 6, 2020 at 3:38 AM

Welcome to Episode 35 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, the unofficial Bachelor Nation show from TV Guide. This week, former member of The Bachelor and Bachelor of Paradise, cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & recommendations Editor Liam Mathews summarizes Episode 6 of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam have resigned themselves to the fact that Peter is a poor bachelor, which allows them to clear the season for what it is: a case study in weak leadership. But hey, at least we get some entertaining weird things like Peter’s breaking up with Victoria P., his desire to see Hannah Ann cry and the last fight of Tammy and Mykenna. Plus, Jacqueline has really great behind-the-scenes insight into one of the techniques for building dramas in the show, and Liam proposes a theory about Peter who might be a demon.

The bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Monday at 8 / 7c. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

