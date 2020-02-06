TV Guide – Is Mon-El returning for the 100th episode of Supergirl? Chris Wood Sounds Off – Entertainment – Austin 360

It feels just like yesterday that we have all watched Supergirl debut on CBS (season 1 at home before moving to The CW), and yet it is somehow almost time to celebrate the 100th installment of the show! We don’t know much about the milestone episode plot yet, but it is safe to say that according to the cast we will see many familiar faces coming back.

“The most exciting part – because we know a lot of people are coming back – is just going to work with cast members that I’ve never had the chance to communicate on the set,” Nicole Maines told TV Guide on the red carpet for the 100th episode of Supergirl. “It was just great to see everyone together!”

The question is which beloved characters from the past will return to celebrate this memorable occasion? We keep our fingers crossed for fan favorites such as Maggie (Floriana Lima), Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), and maybe even some other Arrowverse stars! However, the only possible guest appearance that has turned into a real nail biter is Kara’s (Melissa Beniost) ex and fellow alien refugee, Mon-El (Chris Wood). Mon-El left the series at the end of season 3 and chose to return to the future with Winn (Jeremy Jordan), who recently returned to work with Kara again. So, does Mon-El follow just in time for the 100th episode?

“I was in Vancouver during the hundredth episode,” Wood told TV Guide when asked if we should keep our eyes open for Mon-El. “And I went to the party. And that’s as much as I can say (laughs).” Like Mon-El, it seems that Wood stays evasive with his future knowledge.

We remain cautiously optimistic that Mon-El will appear, if only because episodes such as these tend to revisit the biggest hits of a series. Whether you loved or hated (or simply hated) the Prince of Daxom, it is hard to deny that he was an integral part of Supergirl’s story and helped shape it into the Paragon of Hope she is today. It just wouldn’t feel the same without him, you know?

Supergirl is broadcast on The CW on 8 / 7c.

