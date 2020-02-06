TV Guide – Interrogation Review: Sequential viewing is not required, but perhaps – Entertainment – Austin 360

If there is something that most TV viewers will associate with CBS, then it is the police procedure. They may be naval agents, Las Vegas crime techs or FBI agents, but they are still investigating a crime and trying to catch the perpetrator. Given the overall success of CBS with the procedures in recent decades, it is no wonder that the network wants to repeat this success on its streaming platform, CBS All Access, albeit with a spin that would not work on traditional TV.

The attempt is Interrogation, a series of 10 episodes based on a specific case in Los Angeles. (The makers refused to identify the case and changed the names of the people involved while retaining their true conclusions.) The series uses interrogation transcripts, records and reports to shape the story of a teenager who was tried and convicted for his mother’s murder. This is not uncommon in itself. If something is older than police procedures on TV, it is police procedures that are based on actual crimes. So, using a streaming platform, Interrogation’s twist on the genre encourages viewers to first watch the premiere and then watch the next eight episodes in any order they want before watching the final, based on the idea of ​​how cold detectives case reopened cases. According to an opening paragraph that appears two to eight before the start of episodes, those detectives leave the linear story presented in the files of the original investigation. Instead, they determine their own investigation path, based on the evidence in the order they choose. Interrogation requires viewers to “follow the evidence” as presented in the series by defining their own path through the series and drawing their own conclusions about the matter.

(Editor’s Note: If viewers don’t choose a specific episode after the premiere is complete, the next episode will be played in a sequence put together by the show’s producers.)

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

The gimmick on which interrogation rests, however, hinders the telling of the story and the idea of ​​”following the evidence”, while also undermining the already soft accusation of a faulty criminal justice system and preventing any real emotional hook.

Kyle Gallner, interrogation “data-image-credit =” Ursula Coyote / CBS “data-image-alt-text =” Kyle Gallner, interrogation “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” ‹Kyle Gallner, Interrogation” data-image-filename = “200128-interrogation2.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/28” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

The interrogation covers more than 20 years while following the arrest, trial, conviction and imprisonment of Eric Fisher (Kyle Gallner) for the crime of murdering his mother. In addition to Eric’s journey through the Los Angeles legal system from the 1980s to 2000, Interrogation follows the life and career of the detective who filed the case, David Russell (Peter Sarsgaard), and Eric’s father, Henry (David Strathairn). Other characters float in and out of the story, depending on both the order in which viewers watch the series and the time period of a particular episode, including a private detective played by Andre Royo who works to help Eric erase his name and another LAPD detective depicted by Vincent D’Onofrio.

However, the facts of the case are less clear from the outset, as large parts of episodes are reflected in the memories of Eric and other potential suspects. Memory is a tricky business, and that is something that plays questioning. Of course, because much of the time in the show in the 80s is remembered by people 10 to 20 years after the fact, the nature of what we can trust is questioned. Scenes that appear in the premiere are contextualized again in other episodes, and so we try to find out the actual nature of the crime. This is of course nothing new in a story like this, where the truth is smooth and elusive and our storytellers are unreliable, but more often than not, the different perspectives do not always produce something that is compelling or interesting to help the viewer understand what has happened. This may have been partly due to the design, given the housing itself, so I give the series some leeway.

TV premiere date calendar: find out when your favorite shows are back

Perhaps it is even more frustrating that part of our time in the 1980s is given to us without a person’s memory of events. We have no idea whose perspective the events are “of”, resulting in exhibition-centered scenes that feel like “the truth” as opposed to something that we should ask ourselves about the rest of the show’s story. Although it is certainly probable that these sequences are derived from interviews conducted during the actual investigation, it is not strange to place these sequences in a perspective, a strange choice for a series that wants viewers to question “facts” . Sometimes Interrogation seems to want viewers to believe it in their word in an attempt to keep things moving and to provide some character shadow.

Not that shading of characters does much in the course of the series. The three primary characters of the show – Eric, Russell and Henry – are in fact standard characters of the procedural genre; you could probably guess exactly how they behave in the course of the series. It is a strange experience because the bows of these characters are based on people’s lives, but they still feel that the writers have scoured all the pieces that do not fit into this conventional story. Of course, it doesn’t help that characters don’t really boast in Interrogation, because the characters, depending on the order in which a viewer watches the series, are sometimes just different from who they were in the episode that the audience just saw, or they are more exaggerated versions of who they were in the past.

Kyle Gallner, interrogation “data-image-credit =” John Golden Britt / CBS “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Kyle Gallner, interrogation” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Kyle Gallner, Interrogation “data-image-filename =” 200128-interrogation.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/28 “data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

That brings us back to the whole schtick of the interrogation. I have probably seen Interrogation in the most extreme way the series meant: random. I gave numbers to episodes two through nine and then threw an eight-sided die to decide which one I saw. This may not have been the best way to consume the series because it was completely random. Even if the show wants viewers to abandon a linear story, some continuous line would force a researcher to link certain conclusions to their conclusions. For the most part, interrogation leaves few breadcrumbs scattered in episodes to draw attention to another episode, either based on the title or in connection with a particular event. The final scenes of the premiere, for example, practically stabbing the audience to watch a specific episode afterwards, while others drop names or events that viewers want to watch. However, episodes do not always do this, so a viewer can occasionally complete an episode and choose a next episode based on the description.

I was lucky with that roll and saw the episode that it felt like the premiere wanted me to watch afterwards, and I found that narrative experience that watching the show was deeper satisfying than the more randomized approach my experience took afterwards. This resulted in questioning the entire shaken storytelling experience. There is a competent to solid show in Interrogation if viewed in an optimized way – most likely as close to the chronological order of events as possible – one that better captures Eric’s struggle to make his name clear in a system that is susceptible from the start for him. As an experiment in the potential of a streaming platform to tell stories in different ways, interrogation is likely to be condemned to a footnote.

TV Guide Rating: 2/5 (but this may depend entirely on the order in which you watch it) For the record, I have watched it in this order, with the episode titles based on the screeners made available to me: ” Eric Fisher, “” Chris Keller, “” Charles Shannon “,” Kim Decker “,” Henry Fisher “,” Melanie Pruitt “,” Dr. Marjorie Thompson “,” Sgt. Ian Lynch “,” Amy Harlow “and” Trey Carano. “

All 10 episodes of the Interrogation premiere Thursday 6 February on CBS All Access.

Other links from TVGuide.com InterrogationKyle GallnerPeter SarsgaardDavid StrathairnVincent D’OnofrioAndre Royo