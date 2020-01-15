The cast and producers of Hunters, the upcoming revenge thriller series from Amazon, appeared on Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip to see an example of the hyper-styled show about Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977. Stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton and executive producers David Weil and Nikki Toscano spoke about the superhero influences and contemporary resonance of the show.

Hunters takes a unique approach to the subject, which could have been solemnly addressed in a story about the origin of a superhero, with strong influences from Batman and Spider-Man (as well as Inglourious Basterds). Weil, who made the series, said that his grandmother was a Holocaust survivor and that the stories she would tell him about her experiences felt like comic strips and superhero tales to him, a big battle of good and evil with atrocities that were hard to comprehend were like a boy who lives on Long Island.

“That became the lens through which I began to see the stories of the Holocaust,” Weil explained. “And when I got older and became a student of the Holocaust and the story of my grandmother, those poppy colors started to desaturate. I started to see the grim, corrupted moments of what happened. And I think you’ll make the show so different see tonal lines that explores the kind of wish fulfillment, comic book superhero of it all, and then the very sobering, respectful portrayal of life in the camps. ”

Amazon Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for Al Pacino Nazi-Killer Show Hunters

Weil describes the show as a love letter to his grandmother, who told him stories about the Holocaust when he was young. “As I grew older, I struggled with that sense of birthright,” he said. “What was my responsibility now to continue her story? So many Holocaust survivors are no longer with us, and that community is getting smaller and smaller every year.”

Weil said the show is also “a quest to wear that bourgeois cape in the face of increasing anti-Semitism in the world.” And it was also fueled by the desire to create a sense of catharsis for how he felt when he was a boy. He wanted to see a superhero who looked like he was claiming the power of the people who had committed such horrible crimes against the Jewish people. As Al Pacino’s Bruce Wayne-like character, Meyer Offerman, says, “the best revenge is revenge.”

Hunters will premiere on Amazon Prime Friday on February 21.

