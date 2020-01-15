Read the early IMDb credits from Hugh Grant as the hall of honor of romantic comedies: four weddings and a funeral, love, actually Notting Hill … the list goes on. In the late ’90s and early’ 00s, Grant’s name was synonymous with the cheesy romance fantasies made from.

In recent years, however, the actor has been attracted to more morally gray – if not outright malicious – roles, such as a corrupt politician in A Very English Scandal or a maniacal actor who is willing to do everything to reinvigorate his career in Paddington 2 blow. Grant will play the rich philanthropist Jonathan Fraser in HBO’s The Undoing, opposite Nicole Kidman as his wife Grace and directed by Susanne Bier of The Night Manager. Although Fraser seems to have a genuine moral fiber, the six-episode limited series will reveal that nothing is as it seems with the character.

“First of all, wait a minute, you don’t know what you’ve seen or I’m dirty. If you’ve seen two [episodes of the show], you know I’m not quite as pretty as I am in [Episode] 1 “But you don’t know if I’m bad or not,” Grant told journalists during the Television Critics Association winter press trip on Wednesday. “Regarding playing characters that aren’t great, I haven’t done anything else in the last six years. I’ve always been mean. See the movie The Gentleman coming out next week. If you want to see me at my worst, that’s it ”

When pressed about whether he likes the darker characters, Grant revealed that he feels much closer to the more dirty characters he has played in recent years. In fact, the squeaky, clean nature of his romantic comedy roles was delighted by his frequent collaborator Richard Curtis because of the distance to the actual Grant.

“Christ, it’s such a relief [to play bad guys]. I can’t tell you. Richard Curtis, who wrote all those romantic comedies, did a lot – it always made him laugh that people thought I thought was nice, public, Englishman, because he knew that the exact opposite was true, “Grant revealed. “It’s very nice to be closer to home.”

The Undoing, written by David E. Kelley, will premiere on HBO in May and follow the fall of the Frasers after a terrible murder begins to bring terrible secrets and revelations that threaten to destroy their seemingly perfect life.

