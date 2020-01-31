TV Guide – How to Watch the 2020 Super Bowl Online and on TV – Entertainment – Austin 360

We hope you have it before you, because the 2020 Super Bowl is coming! Two of the best NFL teams in the country compete for Super Bowl LIV, so if you don’t want to miss a whole day of football, all the best buzzy commercials and of course the long-awaited halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, we are here to help.

We’ve collected all the information you’ll ever need to see how the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs compete against the NFC’s San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl Sunday below!

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 2, with a kick-off scheduled for 6: 30/5: 30c. You can catch the game on Fox or stream live on FoxSports.com and Fox Go Sports with the login of your cable provider. Fans can also download the Fox Sports app on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV and stream the event on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or Fubo.

2020 Super Bowl: Everything we know about the Halftime Show so far

If you plan to bypass the sport and the ads, two major music events are planned for the Super Bowl this year: Demi Lovato sings the national anthem about 15 minutes before the kick-off, so tune early if you want to listen in the evening to her stunning voice! Then, after the first half, J.Lo and Shakira will enter the field for their rest period, starting around 8: 30/7: 30c.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers versus Green Bay Packers “data-image-credit =” Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers versus Green Bay Packers “data-image- credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers versus Green Bay Packers” data-image-filename = “200121-san-francisco- 49ers.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/22 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image -height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “” >

