TV Guide – How to watch every Marvel movie: What’s on Disney +, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon – Entertainment – Austin 360

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was changed forever. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) have sacrificed themselves to save the world, while Cap (Chris Evans) exchanged his iconic shield for a happy ending with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the past after his return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in the timeline. Then Spider-Man: Far From Home was picked up in the emotional aftermath when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) coped with the death of his mentor.

Stage Four of the MCU, announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con, will look drastically different, while Marvel continues with many of our favorite characters and expands to television with limited series with some of our other fans – favorite characters . But if you are like us, you probably want to relive your favorite moments from the first three phases whenever you want. The good news is that you don’t need a time stone for that – for the most part you just need a Disney + subscription, since most of the 23 films are available through the streaming service. However, there are still some movies that are not yet available – Netflix still has some of the streaming licenses – so below is where you can stream every movie in the MCU so far.

Iron Man (2008) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) – Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 2 (2010) – Stream it on: Disney +, Hulu, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor (2011) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

The Avengers (2012) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 3 (2013) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man (2015) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Doctor Strange (2016) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Black Panther (2018) – Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) – (coming to Disney + on March 4)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) – (coming to Disney + on June 25)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) – (coming to Disney + on July 29)

Captain Marvel (2019) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Stream it on: Disney +, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – Starz, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

For more Marvel streaming options, visit our sister site CNET.

Updated 10 February 2020

