TV Guide – How to watch college football games on New Years Day 2020 – Entertainment – Austin 360

There is a lot to wait for after the ball falls, including some very promising college football. New Years Day alone will include a full day of high level games, so if you plan to trade in these sparkly 2020 glasses for your favorite team jersey on January 1st, here's what you must know.

This year, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and the Playstation Fiesta Bowl will host the two semifinal matches of the college football playoffs and will be played on Saturday December 28 at 4 p.m. ET is the Peach Bowl with Oklahoma Sooners # 4 facing the highest ranked LSU Tigers, and at 8 p.m. ET, the No. 3 Clemson Times will face No. 2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games are on ESPN.

The Citrus Bowl, Outback Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will all be played on January 1st. Here's who's playing and how to watch (every hour from the East):

VRBO Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. on ABC

It is the first year of the playoff era that Alabama will not compete for a chance at the national championship. Instead, the # 13-ranked Crimson Tide will take on the # 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the citrus bowl. You can watch the game with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

Outback Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Barely his third year as head coach, PJ Fleck has done wonderful things in Minnesota – the No. 18 Golden Gophers beat Penn State this year and ended the regular season 10-2. Then he will bring his team to the Outback Bowl and take on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers. You can watch the game with ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual, 5 p.m. on ESPN

After losing to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship, the Wisconsin Badgers # 8 will head to Pasadena, California for Them All's Grandpa. They take on the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in Pac 12. You can watch the game with ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

Allstate Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Although Georgia fell to LSU in the SEC championship, the Bulldogs barely missed a playoff spot, ranking fifth in the committee's final standings. They will face Baylor # 7 bears in the Allstate sugar bowl. You can watch the game with ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

