TV Guide – How to View Groundhog Day, a Favorite Vacation from the 90s with Peak Bill Murray – Entertainment – Austin 360

Today is a holiday in different ways. To begin with, it’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means that football fans and even the most casual sports enthusiasts have a reason to gather a few cold to dine on unhealthy snacks while watching the Big Game, all those commercials, and of course , the rest time. The fact that it is 2 February 2020 also makes this a very rare palindromic affair, with 02-02-2020 being the first time in centuries that the date is before and after the same date (you don’t even need the MM / DD / YYYY notation system, huzzah). It is also Groundhog Day, which is probably one of the least celebrated national holidays on a given calendar, but that serves as an annual reminder of a peak Bill Murray movie: the 1993 comic classic, Groundhog Day.

In the film, Murray plays the role of Phil, a dissatisfied TV weatherman commissioned to beat the annual presentation of Punxsutawney Phil and eventually gets stuck in a time-warp that tests his soul in hilarious ways. Of course, Russian Doll may have elevated this concept to a high philosophical territory, and even The Good Place has successfully smeared repeating humor about life / death in its own way, but Groundhog Day is the O.G. from time loop hijinx, and Murray is perfect as the cynical broadcaster who just can’t escape his worst day ever. Between this film and Scrooged, Murray certainly had a corner with holiday films about people who learned their lesson in the past.

So now that the real Groundhog Day event is over – spoiler: our furry friend did not see his shadow, which means he predicts a short one this winter – you can continue to celebrate the occasion by re-visiting the Groundhog Day movie that was co-written and directed by the late, great Harold Ramis and also stars Andie MacDowell. Groundhog Day can currently be streamed for free on Showtime Anytime with a subscription to Showtime. It is also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

If you don’t mind waiting until later – you know, if it’s no longer Groundhog Day – the movie will also be broadcast on Showtime 2 on Friday, February 7 at 9:30 AM ET and on Showtime on Monday, February 10 at 7:15 pm ET and Sunday, February 16 at 5:45 pm ET.

Whatever you do, in the immortal and often repeated words of the radio DJ of the film, don’t forget your booties, because it’s all there!

