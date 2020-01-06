Loading...

Awards season has officially arrived, and you know what that means! It is time to furiously watch as many winners as you can, so that you do not feel like a rude pig during the next award show.

And you know, TV Guide is behind you. We have compiled a list of where all 77th Golden Globe Awards TV winners and nominees can be streamed, from Succession to The Kominsky Method and from Fleabag to Unbelievable. If you run out of time, just stream the winners below, because we all know that Hollywood likes to choose one or two projects and still give them all the prizes!

View the full list of TV winners and nominees below and how to stream them.

Note: several of these shows can be purchased à la carte on iTunes, Amazon and other stores. The information below is intended for streaming via services via a subscription.

Olivia Colman, The Crown “data-image-credit =” Des Willie, Courtesy or Des Willie / Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” Olivia Colman, The Crown “data-image-credit-url =” “data- image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Olivia Colman, The Crown” data-image-filename = “191112-the-crown.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/11/12 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image -do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

The Act (Winner, best actress in a limited series or film made for television)

How to look: Hulu

Nominated for best actress in a limited series or Made-for-TV film (Joey King) and best actress in a supporting role in a series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV film (Patricia Arquette)

Barry

How to view: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for best TV musical or comedy, best actor in a TV musical or comedy (Bill Hader) and best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV film (Henry Winkler)

Big Little Lies

How to view: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV drama, Best actress in a TV drama (Nicole Kidman) and Best actress in a supporting role in a series, Limited series or Made-for-TV film (Meryl Streep)

Catch 22

How to look: Hulu

Nominated for Best Limited Series of Made-for-TV movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series of Made-for-TV movie (Christopher Abbott) Catherine the Great

How to view: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for best actress in a limited series or Made-for-TV film (Helen Mirren)

Chernobyl (Winner, Best Television Limited Series of Motion Picture made for television, Best male supporting role in a Limited Series of Motion Picture made for television)

How to view: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Limited Series of Made-for-TV movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series of Made-for-TV movie (Jared Harris), Best Actor in a supporting role in a series, Limited Series of Made-for-TV Film (Stellan Skarsgard) and best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV film (Emily Watson)

The Crown (Winner, best performance by an actress in a TV drama)

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV drama, Best actress in a TV drama (Olivia Colman) and Best actress in a supporting role in a series, Limited series or Made-for-TV film (Helena Bonham Carter)

Death for me

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for best actress in a TV musical or comedy (Christina Applegate)

Andrew Scott in Fleabag “data-image-credit =” Steve Schofield / Amazon Prime Video “data-image-alt-text =” Andrew Scott in Fleabag “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Andrew Scott in Fleabag” data-image-filename = “fleabag-priest.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/06/14″ data-image-crop = ” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Fleabag (Winner, best TV musical or comedy, best performance by an actress in a TV musical or comedy)

How to view: Amazon Prime

Nominated for best TV musical or comedy, best actress in a TV musical or comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV film (Andrew Scott)

Fosse / Verdon (Winner, best performance by an actress in a limited series or film made for television)

How to look: Hulu

Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series (Sam Rockwell), Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for TV (Michelle Williams)

Game of Thrones

How to view: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for best actor in a TV drama (Kit Harington)

Killing Eve

How to look: Hulu

Nominated for best TV drama and best actress in a TV drama (Jodie Comer)

The Kominsky method

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for best TV musical or comedy, best actor in a TV musical or comedy (Michael Douglas) and best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV film (Alan Arkin)

Living with yourself

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for best actor in a TV musical or comedy (Paul Rudd)

The loudest voice (Winner, best performance by an actor in a limited series or film made for television)

How to view: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV movie (Russell Crowe)

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

How to view: Amazon Prime

Nominated for best TV musical or comedy and best actress in a TV musical or comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)

The Morning Show “data-image-credit =” Frank Masi, Apple “data-image-alt-text =” The Morning Show “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data -image-title = “The morning show” data-image-filename = “tms103011f-news.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/10/25” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop -gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image- do -not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

The morning show

How to view: Apple TV +

Nominated for best TV drama and best actress in a TV drama (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon)

Mr. Robot

How to view: Amazon Prime

Nominated for best actor in a TV drama (Rami Malek)

About becoming God in Central Florida

How to view: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on

Nominated for best actress in a TV musical or comedy (Kirsten Dunst)

The politician

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for best TV musical or comedy and best actor in a TV musical or comedy (Ben Platt)

Attitude

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for best actor in a TV drama (Billy Porter)

Ramy (Winner, best performance by an actor in a TV musical or comedy)

How to look: Hulu

Nominated for best actor in a TV musical or comedy (Ramy Youssef)

Russian doll

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for best actress in a TV musical or comedy (Natasha Lyonne)

The spy

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series of Made-for-TV movie (Sacha Baron Cohen)

Follow-up (Winner, best TV drama, best performance of an actor in a TV drama)

How to view: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV drama, Best actor in a TV drama (Brian Cox) and Best actor in a supporting role in a series, Limited series or Made-for-TV film (Kieran Culkin)

unbelievable

How to view: Netflix

Nominated for Best Limited series or Made-for-TV film, Best actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV film (Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever) and Best actress in a supporting role in a series, Limited Series of Made for TV movie (Toni Collette)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

