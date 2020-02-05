TV guide – How to stream all Oscar-nominated films from 2020 – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Oscars are just around the corner, meaning it’s time to study the best movies and performances of the year for Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday, February 9. Of course there were many sob-worthy snubs to be found in the Oscar nomination list of 2020, but even if we are still not talking about the grossest supervision in a certain category, it is now time to try to find out what all the fuss is about , when it comes to those films, stars and behind the lens talent that won the prize for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Although several of the nominated films – including 1917, Bombshell, Frozen II, Little Women and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – still enjoy their theatrical runs or are not yet available to watch at home, many of the favorite Academy films are now available for streaming.

Below is a digital guide to help you see when, where and how you can watch the films that achieved the Oscar nomination list for 2020.

2020 Oscars: Everything to know about the 92nd Academy Awards

Best photo nominees

Nine films compete for the shining Oscar prize this year, and most of them can currently be viewed from the comfort of your couch – although you have to go to the theaters to watch 1917 and watch Little Women, and you should!

Ford against Ferrari

The engines of the Academy were an absolute revolution when it came to James Mangold’s biopic about car manufacturer Carroll Shelby and racing driver Ken Miles. Although actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale did not read their names on Monday, the film was nominated in various categories. Ford v. Ferrari is available to purchase on January 28 at Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

The Irishman

The huge investment by Netflix in this three-plus-hour Martin Scorsese mafia opus has paid off. Not only was the film one of the most popular original offers from the streaming service, it also garnered nominations for the director, stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, screenwriter Steven Zaillan and more. Stream it on Netflix.

prankster

The grim look of Todd Phillips on the DC villain has certainly had an impact on the 2019 film scene. It is fought for the most glorious Academy prize, along with a nod of the best director for Phillips, and Joaquin Phoenix is ​​on way to the best actor. Joker is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and a whole host of other technical achievements. Rent or buy the movie on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Jojo Rabbit

The dark comedy from World War II by Taiki Waititi may not have been suitable for everyone, but Oscar voters clearly had a great time with the inventive story and nominated the film, his screenplay, the work of Scarlett Johansson and the technical talents behind the photo . Jojo Rabbit is available on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

Wedding story

Noah Baumbach’s moving view of the collapse of a marriage earned it a place on this prestigious list and also earned a nod to Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, along with Baumbach himself, for his adapted screenplay and composer Randy Newman. Stream it on Netflix.

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood may add some new trophies to his already heavy board, but it also has a chance to earn Brad Pitt his first Oscar for acting. Leonardo DiCaprio has also been nominated for his very GIFable performance, together with the film cinematographer, costume and production designers and sound team. Fans can rent or buy the movie on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Parasite

The highly celebrated drama of Bong Joon Ho made sure everyone was talking for the right reasons, and it is not only in the fight for Best Picture, but it is also suitable for the best international function, direction, original screenplay, editing and production design. Parasite is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

Films with nominated actors

These photos may not have done enough to make the fight for the best photo, but their guiding and supporting stars certainly stand out at Academy voters.

A nice day in the neighborhood

Tom Hanks’ turn, because everyone’s favorite neighbor Fred Rogers is not to be missed. A nice day in the neighborhood is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo’s performance as one of the most celebrated heroines in history earned her a best actress. Harriet is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

Judy

Renée Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her turn as Judy Garland in this biopic, so count on her as the heavy favorite going to the Oscars. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Pain and glory

Antonio Banderas noted his very first nomination for his role as a film director, reflecting on his life in this Spanish drama. Pedro Almodóvar’s film will also compete for Best International Feature. Pain and Glory is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

The two popes

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins will compete for Best Actor and Best Male Supporting Actor for their turn as – aha – the Two Popes in this original from Netflix. The Anthony McCarten script is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Stream it on Netflix.

Animated favorites

It’s hard to believe that Frozen II, the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 Disney movie that turned the socks off the Academy, got ice cream from the Best Animated Feature competition, but we’re going into the unknown! These are the five films that compete in this category instead.

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

The final installment of Dreamworks’ animated fantasy trogogy was also the third of the films to receive an Oscar nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

I lost my body

The French film by Jérémy Clapin was already a hit before he was nominated for this category; it also won the highest awards at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Stream it on Netflix.

Klaus

Sergio Pablos’ directing debut about the history of Santa Claus was an emotional and visual wallet of performance. The film may be holiday-oriented, but the quality of the story is evergreen. Stream it on Netflix.

Missing link

This stop animation film contains an all-star voice cast and a pleasant storyline that had something to offer to both critics and the public. The film also competes for Best Animated Feature of the year at this year’s Oscars. Stream it on Hulu, or rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu and YouTube.

Toy Story 4

After Toy Story 3 seemed to end the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 4 came to prove that there was still some life left in Pixar’s tent pole franchise – and some nice new characters to introduce as well. Toy Story 3 won earlier in 2011 for the best animation function. Toy Story 4 is now available to stream on Disney +, or you can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and GooglePlay.

Documentary functions

This glimpse of real-life stories are the ones that impressed the Oscars the most.

American factory

The first production of the Obamas with Netflix will compete for the best documentary function, after impressing critics with his meaningful inspection of culture and capitalism through the lens of a factory in Ohio. Stream it on Netflix.

The cave

Fighting for documentary, this film offers a devastating view of what is happening in an underground hospital in war-torn Syria. The cave is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

The edge of democracy

Also struggling for Documentary Feature is this film about the political division and unrest that has broken out in Brazil as a result of recent leadership changes. Stream it on Netflix.

Honeyland

This photo will compete for both Documentary Feature and International Feature after earning almost universal praise for his powerful statements about the ecological balance that is disturbed by greed, through the lens of a Macedonian beekeeper. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Musical and technical achievements

These nominees may not have access to the larger races, but they are still recognized by the Academy because of their striking talent behind the scenes.

Advertisement Astra

Some might have expected Brad Pitt’s name to be on the nomination list for his work in this space drama, but the film was nominated for Best Sound Mixing instead. Rent or buy Ad Astra on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought out all the big guns – and rocket blasters and shields and every other weapon in the galaxy – to end the Iron Man era. The visual effects of the spectacular superhero were certainly appropriate for an event film and earned the photo a place on the list of nominated Visual Effects. Stream it on Disney +, or rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Breakthrough

If you want to watch the Christian drama with the Oscar-nominated song by Diane Warren, “I’m Standing with You,” it’s available to stream on HBONow, or you can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

The lighthouse

Nominated for Best Cinematography, this film by Robert Eggers has a lot to offer, including a sense of claustrophobia and a few wild performances by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Rent or buy The Lighthouse on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu and GooglePlay.

The lionking

Despite some audience set-ups about seeing Mufasa trampled in live-action format, Disney’s remake of the classic animated favorite received a nomination for visual effects. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The diabolical make-up routine of Angelina Jolie for this film was intense and the Academy also recognized this by giving the photo a nod for Best makeup and hairstyle. Rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Rocketman

Elton John was an exceptional supporter of this biopic of his life and even contributed an original song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, for which he received an Oscar nod. Rocketman is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

– Additional reporting by Mekeisha Madden Toby

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday 9 February at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

