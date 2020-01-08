Loading...

Modern Family has made people laugh for more than ten years. It has been such a staple in the landscape of the broadcast comedy that it is hard to remember what it was like before the show first premiered. Cast co-maker and series Steve Levitan gathered in Pasadena on Wednesday during ABC’s Television Critics Association winter press trip to toast the last season of Modern Family, and the younger stars of the show revealed how vivid their memories of that time are – and what it was like to go through puberty for millions of people.

Ariel Winter was only 11 years old when she filmed the pilot and had to grow up on the camera and remembered: “I especially hated the year that I had braces. I must say that it was a very uncomfortable year for me, because I have also that summer went through puberty, so they were braces and once we had packed in the summer, I had other things. “

“I absolutely think it’s very difficult to grow up for people who have an opinion about everything you do and can say it at any time, or keyboard scroll,” she added, referring to the internet comment that Winter received after it developing breasts. . The actress finally got a breast reduction in 2015. “It’s absolutely difficult, but yes, we have great support.”

Part of Winter’s support system during the show was co-star Sarah Hyland, who was 18 years old at the start of Modern Family, but had her own problems with body changes while sitting in front of the camera.

“I have a special season, not because of puberty, but because of health problems, so I can’t stand it, I think the season is 4 or 5, because I had very bad tendencies on my face and I gained 30 kilos,” revealed Hyland, referring to the first period, she fought kidney dysplasia. “That was something for me that Ariel and I went through around the same time … People really like to show love to attack women in particular, and I think Ariel is such a great woman … I think between us the two of us, we really went and dealt with all of us fighting with our power and humor.

Modern Family will be broadcast on ABC on Wednesday at 9 / 8c.

