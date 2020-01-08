Loading...

The first few episodes of Deputy may have a lot to say about the cooperation between local law enforcement officers and federal immigration raids, which is undoubtedly a hot button in America right now. However, as the season progresses, the public can expect the new police procedure to focus its political focus a little more.

During the winter tour of Fox’s Television Critics Association on Tuesday, the cast and creatives of the series gave a taste of what awaits us during the stint of Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff) as LA County Sheriff, revealing that most of his political battles be more local than we saw in the pilot.

“Many of the topics we deal with during the course of the season are within the department itself: many ins and outs and the alliances that are made there. That is a big part of our political drive in season 1,” executive producer and showrunner Kimberly Ann Harrison explained. “We’re getting out of the courtroom and taking on a few other hot topics, but the majority of politics you’ll see will be in the department.”

Co-executive producer Chris Long added that it was still important for the series to emphasize Bill’s strong beliefs about how to treat Sheriff’s Office immigrants, documented or not, and his reluctance to participate in an ICE raid .

“If you are a law enforcement agency, you go into people’s homes for domestic violence or if someone is hurt and needs help; you don’t want that community to be scared of calling you,” Lang said. “They’re not there to enforce immigration, that’s what the federal government does. They’re there to help families, help your neighbors in need, so that’s an important part of the messages.”

