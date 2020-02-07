TV Guide – Horse Girl Review: Alison Brie is incredible in the genre-bending film of Netflix – Entertainment – Austin 360

Last year, Netflix unleashed a movie starring Brie Larson named Unicorn Store and it was a 90-minute error. When the streaming service announced it was presenting its upcoming release Horse Girl starring the eponymous-but-they-are-albeit nothing-alike Alison Brie at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it was at the bottom of my list of things that I was excited to see. After watching it, I was reminded of a very valuable lesson: never judge a book or the next major title of a streaming platform on its cover; Horse Girl is absolutely amazing.

The film, which Brie wrote together with director Jeff Baena, makes you think that this is again a quirky comedy, like the one in the late nineties and early twentieth century. Sarah (Brie) is a cute and clumsy girl, who works in a craft store, spends quiet nights alone watching a supernatural show, and hangs out in a stable to look at a horse she once had an attachment to, but why the connection is broken is a bit vague.

Sarah is sweet and sweet, but she is clearly a black hole of self-confidence. You want her to be happy right away. She struggles through simple interactions with her colleagues, her roommate and her stepfather. Ultimately (perhaps when the film starts to ‘trust’ us), we learn what is actually going on: it is abducted by aliens and used for time-shifting experiments.

That is, Sarah, whose mother and grandmother both had serious psychological problems, believes this is what happens. But in a brilliant turn the film is told from its point of view, so it is something of an objective truth. (The reverse of this would be, for example, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, in which the film refers to Richard Dreyfuss to say, “this guy is crazy!”)

Sarah’s delusions, as they are so tragic in real life, are inexplicable to outsiders and even seem blurred to themselves. “I know it sounds crazy,” she tells a doctor (she gets nosebleeds), but she knows she’s being used as a “human thermometer” and probably cloned. We witness her terrifying dreams in a white void, after which characters from those dreams appear in real life. (It is probably the case that one day at work she saw the plumber from the corner of her eye, not that he manifested from an interdimensional realm.)

Horse Girl manages to do some remarkable and difficult things. To begin with, it’s a mix of genres. It is frightening, sad and also very funny. So many filmmakers who are not called Joel and Ethan Coen try to combine different narrative styles and invariably fail. Baena does not do that.

Then there is the implementation of Brie. She is very charismatic and watching this film is a real training for your emotions. It is entertaining (in a very strange way) to see her freak out and ruin a first date by talking about cloning, but you are there in the audience and just want to help. (In recent interviews, Brie said for the first time that she and her family had psychological problems; the drama in Horse Girl comes from a very real place.)

For a low-budget film, this is also something of a triumph for design. Like I said, it starts in something from the “two” universe of indie films. It is set in a craft store, so there are handmade lanyards and now-lanky clothes. When Sarah starts losing ground to her hallucinations, elements from the store are incorporated into her hypnagogic adventures. By a miracle, scenes with a catsuit made of rubber shower curtain materials succeed both exciting and erotic.

A smaller duo than Baena and Brie could not get this done. I suspect that Brie’s proximity to the material is the magic bullet here, because she knows exactly how far to push the comedy without disturbing the tragedy, and vice versa. It’s only January, but I think this will be one of the best leading performances of the year.

TV guide Rating: 5/5

Horse Girl now streams on Netflix.

