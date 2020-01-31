TV guide – Homeland Review: Claire Danes sends season 8 on its way to a worthy end – Entertainment – Austin 360

Homeland is the most bizarre show of the century. The Showtime thriller debuted immediately in 2011 during a huge transition period for the TV industry. The show reflected the conventions of the prestige drama but remixed them just enough – a female anti-hero, whoa – to rise above a manageable field of competition. It benefited enormously from the expectation of the classic weekly release schedule and episode of TV criticism, but also generated endless talk during the first big wave of TV conversations on Twitter in a less politically charged climate. And in 2012, during the first year that Emmy was eligible, Homeland rolled just when people, including showrunner Alex Gansa, wondered how long it would take, as a show and in the cultural spirit of the age.

Not much longer. A bumpy second season was followed by an unfortunate third season with the end of the tragic love story between Carrie (Claire Danes) and Brody (Damian Lewis). Of course there were newer shows, but to be precise, there were so many more shows to take care of. The distinctions and critical attention, as well as the tweets, largely disappeared.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

But then Homeland took an even more impressive plot twist: it just kept on going and just kept producing good episodes and seasons with a great central performance by Danes. The heightened espionage stories sometimes became too bizarre, and the less said about the half-hearted attempt of season 7 to capture the spirit of the time with a Russian storyline, the better, but Homeland is in fact more outdated than most shows that such a first whirlwind of experiencing attention and criticism.

This is reflected in the first four episodes of the eighth and final season of Homeland, which starts on Showtime next week. The well-known seasonal reset ensures that Carrie recovers from a lengthy stint that is tortured (again) in a Russian gulag, before being taken into action one last time by her mentor and national security adviser Saul (Mandy Patinkin) to negotiate with Afghan and Taliban to refine leaders to end the “forever war” in the region. In an intriguing sequel to season 4, the first season after Brody, both Haqqani (Numan Acar), a Taliban leader, and Tasneem (Nimrat Kaur), a Pakistani employee, have returned as central and competitive figures in the negotiations. Meanwhile, with an impending election year, the recently installed president Warner (Beau Bridges) is under increasing pressure from his vice-president of the counterparty (Sam Tramell).

Claire Danes, Homeland data-image-credit = “Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME” data-image-alt-text = “Claire Danes, Homeland” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = ” “data-image-title =” ‹Claire Danes, Homeland” data-image-filename = “200131-homeland.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/31” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

There is a familiar pace and confidence in the early episodes, while the show picks up its own story-telling tricks and characters return to places they have been before. It is typical of shows in their final seasons to take a kind of journey through memory, but re-visiting characters and storylines from season 4 suggests an attempt to end Homeland’s second and post-Brody era. Apart from that reflection, the choice illustrates the cyclical, endless nature of CIA activities around the world.

Homeland tends to tell these stories through the challenges and triumphs of individuals rather than the larger infrastructure that people represent. The return of Haqqani and Tasneem is no different. Although personal and professional tensions describe the larger questions about the logistics of peace talks and regional tensions within the group, the characters are more substantive than most short-term players of the show.

TV premiere date calendar: find out when your favorite shows are back

But after all these years, Homeland still succeeds mainly because of Danes. Unlike her obvious comparison in Jack’s Bauer, Carrie at all times seems traumatized and untouched by the final round of unspeakable torture. It doesn’t come and doesn’t go, even if Carrie navigates to a task she’s not ready to return to. She keeps making progress, convinced that her next decision, no matter how compromised, will be a good one because there is no tangible alternative. Even in a more subdued season, Carrie is an electrical presence.

Both Danes and Patinkin carry the weight of their respective characters to each scene, especially when they are together. The duo has always formed a powerful contrast, with Danes charting Carrie’s electrical instability through eye twitching and oral cavities and Patinkin lingered in thoughtful silence in ominous times. The characters don’t spend much time together at the start of the season, because Carrie makes timid contact with Russian agent Yevgeny (Costa Ronin) in the field, but the artists and the show make sure that those moments count.

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland “data-image-credit =” Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME. “Data-image-alt-text =” ‹Mandy Patinkin, Homeland” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Mandy Patinkin, Homeland “data -image-filename = “200131-homeland2.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/31” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect -ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image -watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

The slow burning of season 8 is not without its big moments, especially in the last episode that has been made available for review. A final season still has its limitations – Carrie and Saul can’t really be put in serious danger too early – so the show should try to surprise with other characters. One cliffhanger is ridiculous in a vacuum until you remember that most of the absolute top episodes of this show involved even more daring plot turns with fewer disposable characters.

If there is a major drawback to the extensive performance of the show, it is likely that lack of newer characters to invest in. Changing locations and storylines per season has taken a moderate toll. Quinn (Rupert Friend) was a valuable third wheel and was interested in the post-Brody period, but he has been gone for more than a season. Now-former President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) was a compelling presence and she has been replaced by the affable and fine bridges. Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) does not appear. The show has invested a lot of time in surveillance expert Max (Maury Sterling), but he is starting the season apart from his most important allies.

As the end of the end, season 8 of Homeland is of course not among the highlights that made it a cultural phenomenon for a few years. But these early episodes are comparable to most of the series as a strong espionage series with a relevant political context and intimate character drama. While most major shows start off immensely and burn out quickly or grow into great phenomena, there is something strangely impressive about how Homeland managed to turn from a huge hype to an extended mid-black durability.

TV guide Rating: 4/5

Homeland Season 8 premieres Sunday, February 9 at 9 / 8c on Showtime.

Other links from TVGuide.com HomelandClaire DanesMandy Patinkin