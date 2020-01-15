One of Amazon’s most visited series in 2018 was Julia Roberts’ Homecoming, who told the story of the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a residential facility designed to help soldiers make the transition to civilian life. The 10-episode season turned into a psychological thriller that attracted audiences around the world.

We have always known that a second season was coming, since the show was picked up from the start with a two-season deal, but details about Season 2 have been kept close to the Bloomberg vest by Amazon Studios and co-makers Eli Horowitz and Micah. We do have some information about the new season, including an expected premiere date, casting news and a few small spoilers.

Here is everything we know so far about Season 2 of Homecoming.

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

The premiere is expected in the spring of 2020. No premiere date has been set for season 2, but co-creator Micah Bloomberg told TV Guide that they are expecting the series in the spring of 2020.

Julia Roberts is not coming back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts will not return for season 2 because her deal with Amazon was for a one-season commitment.

However, other cast members from season 1 are returning. So far it has been confirmed that several cast members from season 1 are returning for season 2, including Stephan James (Walter), Bobby Cannavale (Colin), Hong Chau (Audrey), Shea Whigham (Thomas), Chris Cooper (Leonard), and Jeremy Allen White (Shrier).

Janelle Monáe has joined the cast. Although it is unfortunate, we will no longer see Roberts’ character, but the show will not lose its star power! Amazon announced in July 2019 that Janelle Monáe would lead the second season.

Julia Roberts, Homecoming “data-image-credit =” Amazon “data-image-alt-text =” Julia Roberts, Homecoming “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data- image-title = “Julia Roberts, Homecoming” data-image-filename = “181022-homecoming.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2018/10/22” data-image-crop = “” data-image- crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image- do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Julia Roberts had the best response to her Emmy’s Snub

Season 2 takes place during the fall-out of the Homecoming program. We’ll see more of the business side of what the men of the Homecoming project did to season 2, co-maker Micah Bloomberg revealed during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip in January.

There will be no more vintage musical signals. Director Kyle Patrick Alvarez told reporters during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip that the narrative device with vintage music would not be repeated in the second season. “It would cost me a lot to say that I thought we could imitate that (in season 2),” Alvarez said. “One of the things that we decided to give a different taste this year was to hire a composer that I am very excited about. I think it brings a new quality, and something else that really gives people a chance get to in. “

Homecoming season 1 is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com HomecomingJulia RobertsJanelle MonáeStephen JamesSissy SpacekDermot Mulroney