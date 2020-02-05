TV Guide – Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Film legend Kirk Douglas, one of the great stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has passed away. He was 103.

“It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” his son, Michael Douglas, said in a statement to People. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband. “

Douglas has played in more than 90 films during his career, including classics such as Out of the Past, Ace in the Hole, The Bad and the Beautiful, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and his early collaborations with director Stanley Kubrick, Paths of Glory and Spartacus. He received a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a National Medal of Arts, and lifelong performance awards from the American Film Institute, the Kennedy Center, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Academy Awards. He never won an Oscar for acting, although he was nominated three times for Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful and Lust for Life. He also produced many of the films in which he played, including Spartacus, The Vikings and Lonely Are the Brave. His character on the screen was a complex, tough guy and he often played soldiers or cowboys.

He was also known for his philanthropy and volunteering. He and Anne, his 65-year-old wife, promised to give away much of their $ 80 million fortune, and have supported numerous goals, including donating $ 40 million to the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital retirement community to Alzheimer’s wing to create and finance, named Harry’s Haven, after the father of Douglas. He was a goodwill ambassador for the now-defunct American information agency, traveled the world and argued for democracy. He was a lifelong democrat and a fervent proponent of Israel. He played in the first Hollywood movie filmed in Israel, The Juggler from 1953.

Douglas was born on December 9, 1916 in Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York, and grew up with the name Izzy Demsky. He was the son of Belarusian Jewish immigrants and had a very poor childhood, as described in his 1988 memoir The Ragman’s Son. He started playing high school and studied at St. Lawrence University at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, where he was classmates and friends of Lauren Bacall.

He joined the navy in 1941, shortly after the United States entered World War II, and served as a communications officer on a submarine. He was fired in 1944 after being injured by an accidental detonation of a depth bomb. He landed his first film role in 1946, in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, opposite Barbara Stanwyck. He rose to the top of Hollywood in the 40s and 50s, peaking in 1960 with Spartacus, which was written by black screenwriter Dalton Trumbo under his own name at the insistence of Douglas, which effectively blacklisted the Cold War from Hollywood ended.

Douglas worked steadily through the 60s, 70s and 80s and came into being Randle Patrick McMurphy’s role in the original Broadway production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in 1963. He had the rights to make the film version ten years earlier pass them on to his son Michael, who produced the classic film from 1975. He directed two films in the 70s, the Scalawag of 1973 and the Posse of 1975. He worked less frequently after a stroke in 1996, and his last film appearance came in 2008, in a French TV film called Empire State Building Murders, a comical tribute to the films noir in which he appeared earlier in his career.

Douglas is survived by his wife Anne, his sons Michael, Joel and Peter and countless grandchildren.

Other links from TVGuide.com Kirk Douglas