(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the final of season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Final. Read at your own risk!)

The East High theater group in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series succeeded in launching the big show! The final of season 1, which premiered on Friday at Disney +, saw the successful completion of the production of the High School Musical crew, complete with a “We are all in this together” curtain call. The final episode also came with romantic reunions and a large cliffhanger that lets people respond to answers until season 2.

After a roller coaster season, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) finally admitted that they were still in love with each other and the confession culminated in a romantic kiss after the show. The final also revealed the possibility that Gina (Sofia Wylie) could stay in Salt Lake City for the remainder of the second year if Ashlyn’s cryptic plan to keep her in town flourished.

However, the happiness of a possible Gina comeback and the romantic union of Nini and Ricky was aborted when Nini discovered that she had been hired at a performing arts school in Denver that could start her acting career. That was the breathtaking cliffhanger where fans stay behind until the show returns for season 2 later in 2020.

The good news is that TV guide on the phone jumped with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series executive producer Tim Federle to talk about that cliffhanger, the return of Gina and what the musical could be for season 2.

When did you decide that you would end the season on the cliffhanger? That is risky.

Tim Federle: Especially if we didn’t have season 2 greenlit? Yes. I think there is a cliffhanger element and I also think there is a solution. … I don’t have to tell you that it is a very busy time to tell stories in the TV room. So I hope having this show on a streaming platform means that many people will discover it before season 2 premieres, in addition to the fast punch I hear on Twitter every day. It’s nice to connect people, and what I never want to do is manipulate the public and not pay off things. So I promise that all things will be revealed when they hopefully match season 2.

Did you always know it would be Ricky and Nini at the end of season 1 or is that something that developed when you saw the chemistry between the characters while you were filming?

Federle: A little bit of both. I always felt that the big lesson Ricky had to learn was that he had to read the room and take a step back. In the end I think I wanted to see theater do what it does for so many of us as young people, that is where he can find himself, and for Nini to be surprised by this leading man outside the stage who becomes a real leading man on the podium. That is what I think Josh and Olivia have recorded so beautifully in their song “Just For a Moment”. I’ve done a lot of theater myself and there is a reason it’s called a showmance, because you’re going out of town for six weeks and you’re doing a musical in Pittsburgh, (then) suddenly you’re in love with your co-star, because eight shows a week that you kiss them. I think that is one of the many things that Ricky and Nini have to figure out, that is, was that just a moment or can we hold on to it and keep building on it?

Do you think that Nini going to this school can be similar to Joey who gets that trip to Paris at the end of the first season of Dawson’s Creek?

Federle: Yes, I love that comparison and you have to run with it. I don’t think this was a deliberate choice, but I think both TV stories, and frankly high school stories, are often characterized by moments of incredible change, whether it goes away or the first time a grandparent dies, or something like this a large part of your identity comes up – just like Seb (Joe Serafini) who plays Sharpay. I think Nini coming into the school is a natural extension of an ambitious girl who starts to trust her own voice and is noticed by people outside the immediate sphere of her life in Salt Lake City.

We get a little hope in this episode that Gina might be able to linger. Can you confirm, yes or no: does Gina get into season 2?

Federle: What I can confirm is that it’s hard to imagine doing this show without Sofia (Wylie), who I think is such a bright, shining star of a human being. I don’t think it will always go the way people expect, but I am now writing Season 2 and I can confirm that the word Gina appears on the pages of some of these scripts.

Which musical can we expect for season 2?

Federle: You’re the only outlet I’m going to tell you what it’s not. I can confirm today that we don’t do cats. It is a huge announcement for those who follow me because I am obsessed with cats. I grew up watching cats. That’s the first Broadway show I’ve ever seen on tour. We can have a lot of fun with Carlos as Mr. Misteleees, and yet we don’t do cats. I also get into trouble if I say too much more.

You give this young cast the chance to write their own songs in this first season. Can you tell us about who we might receive songwriting credits in season 2?

Federle: We have so many earwigs this season that I am so proud of it that I hope that many of those composers will return to us. I don’t think a huge leap of faith is needed to imagine that Joshua and Olivia might be able to continue writing for us right now. Nothing is really solid because I am still busy creating what will be season 2. Like everyone who follows the news about how big and frankly challenging TV musicals are, you have to deal with so many production requirements and deadlines in every TV program, let alone one in which people sing live that I should always consider everyone’s general mental health and well-being with how much I ask them to manage. That is a long way to say that I think those two are really excellent songwriters and I hope that in the future there is a possibility for my entire cast to continue creatively with everything they dream about.

Was there anything that you didn’t get a chance in season 1 that you hope you can make it in season 2?

Federle: I long to see certain stories that take us a little further outside the East High and the East High drama department. I would also say that the show was set up, and I think it was produced and delivered, to take advantage of a promise I made to the network – that is, we start in a really grounded place, because there are many shows and many of musicals whose people are the first song to burst on the quad of the school. I wanted to trust that the calm talents of these cast members would resonate and I was excited to see that they did. That said, I would like to see a big horny dance song at the start of the season. I hope we can launch Season 2 with the promise of a huge amount of musical energy and school spirit for a viewing population that I think desperately needs an escape when the show comes out.

One of the big surprises this season was the relationship between Ashlyn and Big Red, which was a sort of tag at the end of the season finale. Can you talk about what could be for the two of them in the future?

Federle: I love seeing them send. I can’t comment on plot details because they haven’t been written yet, but what I can say is that I think Julia and Larry, both dyed in the wool theater children, who really grew up in theater families .. they give these characters so much authenticity that any excuse that I have to put them on the screen is something I’m going to work with and I think TV Guide readers can do whatever they want with it.

What are you most proud of when it comes to this first season of a show?

Federle: What I am proud of, despite the fact that I grew up like most people in the world, are unable to escape the incredible presence of Disney in the family programming space, I am proud of the fact that I said: “Nini gets two mothers. Seb is going to play Sharpay. Ricky’s mother won’t be great and in fact she’s going to walk out of the family and make a big mistake at the opening night.” And the only thing I ever got back from Disney was, “We love it, give us more.” I think it is a huge proof of Bob Iger’s vision as a huge leader in our industry. (I am also) so proud of the fact that the show received a GLADD Media nomination. If I see that the show is next to Andi Mack – and I know that without Terri Minsky I would not have pushed the envelope in the best, healthiest way with the stories about Andi Mack, I would not have had a chance with my show.

What I am most proud of, of course, is the cast that comes up every time. If we hadn’t walked into that soundstage so confidently to tell those Disney stories, we would have just made another predictable show that you could have seen a mile away. Instead, I think we should make something a little bit special, and that’s because I had bosses who trusted me.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for season 2 on Disney +.

