TV Guide – Here's your first glimpse of Octavia Spencer in Netflix's Madam C.J. Walker limited series – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

Mark your calendars because Octavia Spencer's turn as cultural icon and hair care entrepreneur, Mrs. C.J. Walker, will soon arrive on Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that the limited series was officially titled Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker and would debut on Friday March 20. Netflix also revealed the first photos of Spencer as the eponymous precursor, which you can check out below.

Freely inspired by the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam CJ Walker, written by Walker's great-great-granddaughter A & # 39; Lelia Bundles, the series follows the life of the legendary wife of # 39; business. According to the series description, Self Made will present the story of Madame CJ Walker as she "overcomes racial and sexist post-slavery prejudice, personal betrayals and commercial rivalries to build a revolutionary brand that has revolutionized black hair care as it fought social change. "

In addition to Spencer, the series also stars Blair Underwood as husband of Walker CJ CJ, Tiffany Haddish as daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as commercial rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as stepfather, Kevin Carroll as longtime attorney Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as cousin of Ransom Sweetness.

Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. C.J. Walker goes to Netflix on Friday March 20.

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit =" David Lee / Netflix "data-image-alt-text =" Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" ‹Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker" data-image-filename = "mcjw104unit00997rc.jpg" data-image-date-created = "2020/01/02" data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data- image-height = "2400" data-image-width = "3600" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data- lightbox = ""> Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit =" Amanda Matlovich / Netflix "data-image-alt-text =" Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" Octavia S pencer and Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-filename =" mcjw102unit01582rc.jpg "data-image-date-created =" 2020/01/02 "data-image-crop =" "data-image-crop -gravity =" "data-image-aspect-ratio =" "data-image-height =" 2395 "data-image-width =" 3600 "data-image-do-not-crop =" "data-image-do -not-resize =" "data-image-watermark =" "data-lightbox =" "> Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker" data-image-credit = " Amanda Matlovich / Netflix "data -image-alt-text =" Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data -image-title = "Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker" data-image-filename = "mcjw102unit00909rc.jpg" data-image-date-created = "2020/01/02" data-image -crop = "" data -image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "2395" data-image-width = "3600" data-image-do-not -cr op = "" data -image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = ""> Sel f Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit = "Amanda Matlovich / Netflix" data-image-alt-text = "Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker" data-image-credit -url = "" data-image-target-url = "" data-image -title = "Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker" data-image-filename = "mcjw102unit00382rc.jpg" data-image-date -created = "2020/01/02" data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "2395" data-image -width = "3600" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = ""> Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit =" Amanda Matlovich / Netflix "data-image-alt-text =" ‹Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker" data-image -credit-url = "" data-image-target-url = "" data -image-title = "‹ Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-filename =" mcjw102unit00298rc.jpg "data-imag e-date-created =" 2020/01/02 "data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "2400" data-image-width = "3600" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = ""> Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit = "Amanda Matlovich / Netflix" data-image-alt-text = "‹ Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker "data-image-filename =" mcjw101unit01671rc .jpg "data-image-date-created =" 2020/01/02 "data -image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image- height = "2395" data-image-width = "3600" data-image-do -not-crop = "" data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com Octavia Spencer