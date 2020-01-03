TV Guide – Here's Why Some Of Your Favorite Movies Disappear From Disney Plus – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

If you've noticed that some of your favorite titles are disappearing from Disney + this month, you're not alone in your plight. Disney fans have reported a huge list of classics missing from the streaming service that was there at launch.

Beloved movies like Home Alone, The Sandlot, Dr. Dolittle, and more have disappeared from the Disney + library seemingly without reason. So is it just a problem or are the titles permanently gone? TV Guide has learned that the content of the surprise purge n & # 39; is no accident, but we do not say goodbye to those permanently titles. Once the existing license agreements have expired, these films will join Disney + permanently as planned. Honestly, were you really going to see Home Alone again before next December anyway?

While this little bump isn't exactly a cause for alarm, one of the most appealing reasons for signing up for Disney + was the seemingly endless vault of properties that would be offered on the service. streaming, some of which occupy good places in our nostalgic little hearts. Even better, we assumed that there wouldn't be the usual confusion of titles coming and going since Disney owns the properties and will no longer license them to other services. Unfortunately, it looks like we have a little more time to wait until all of the movies in the Disney safe belong only to Disney +.

