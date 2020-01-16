TV Guide

January 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM

Have you ever watched a real crime show and wondered who paid them to lie in a pool of blood all day for those dramatic murder reports? Was it an actor who was just looking for an IMDB credit or did the director just place a P.A. in a wig and call it a day?

In the case of Forensic Files, which ran from 1996 to 2011, the dead bodies – and re-enactors of crime scenes in general – appear to be played by different network employees.

“I could be very proud to say that all those people are CNN and HLN employees,” Nancy Duffy, CNN’s Senior Vice President of Development, told reporters during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip while promoting Forensic Files II. “They are producers and older producers … People who work in the building come to me and say,” I could be killed, I could be dead! I could kill someone! ” … It would surprise you how enthusiastic people are to kill or hide or kidnap or tie – we actually had a producer who agreed to be tied and throw a boat into the water. “

Talk about dedication to work! But to be honest, if you had the chance to get on TV in a role that you could not possibly ruin, can you honestly say that you are not the first to volunteer as a tribute?

Forensic Files II will premiere on HLN in February 2020.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

